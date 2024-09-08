All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Week 1 Inactives: Artie Burns Out Despite Practice Squad Elevation

After being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, the Seahawks will still be short staffed in the secondary with Artie Burns not playing in the opener.

Corbin K. Smith

Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns (23) defends a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns (23) defends a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
After being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, Artie Burns will not suit up for the Seattle Seahawks in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday after all.

The only mild surprise on Seattle's inactives list for the season opener, Burns will be held out, which could be a result of him still recovering from a toe injury suffered in the preseason finale last month. It's also possible the team elevated him for the week to give the veteran a slight pay bump even if he wasn't going to be able to play.

As declared by the team on Friday, the Seahawks will be without starting outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and reserve tight end Pharaoh Brown, who have been sidelined for multiple weeks with lower body injuries. Nwosu sprained his knee when he was on the receiving end of an illegal chop block by Browns guard Wyatt Teller in the preseason finale, while Brown has been out since injuring his foot in the second and final joint practice against the Titans in Nashville.

With those two players out, Dre'Mont Jones and Boye Mafe should receive the start at the edge spots for Seattle, while Brady Russell and rookie AJ Barner will see more opportunities on offense rotating in behind starter Noah Fant, who will be active after being limited by a toe injury in practice this week.

Capping off the Seahawks Week 1 inactives list with a mostly healthy roster to open the year, veteran defensive end Myles Adams will be held out as a healthy scratch due to a numbers game on the defensive line. Sixth-round picks Mike Jerrell and Sataoa Laumea will not dress after making the initial 53-man roster, while undrafted rookie center Jalen Sundell will also be a healthy scratch with veteran Connor Williams set to start and Olu Oluwatimi serving as his backup.

Corbin K. Smith

