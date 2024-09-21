By the Numbers: Seattle Seahawks vs. Miami Dolphins
The Seahawks play host to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2020. With these two teams being in separate conferences, their meetups are not frequent. What numbers and stats are relevant in this matchup?
3
The wild part of this matchup is that these two teams have actually met in the playoffs three different times. Of course, they all came when Seattle resided in the AFC West, with the Dolphins hailing from the AFC East. They met in back-to-back postseasons in 1983 and 1984. In 1983, the Seahawks came into the Orange Bowl in the Divisional Round and upset the Dolphins on the road. Seattle's defense caused five turnovers for Dan Marino and company, advancing to the AFC title game.
A year later, Dan Marino got his revenge. Miami thrashed Seattle 31-10 in the Divisional Round. Their last meeting in the playoffs came in the Wild Card round of the 1999 season. An aging Dan Marino against Jon Kitna was the story. J.J. Johnson rushed for a Dolphins touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the 20-17 win for Miami in the Kingdome.
8
It has been eight years since these two teams met in Seattle. In 2016, it was a defensive slugfest. Seattle led 6-3 at the half. Miami took a 10-6 lead late in the fourth quarter. Russell Wilson connected with Doug Baldwin three times on the final drive, including a touchdown with 35 seconds left. Seattle's defense held firm and the Seahawks won a struggle of a game, 12-10.
30
The Dolphins' rank in red zone defense. Teams are four for five in turning red zone trips into touchdowns thus far this season. The Seahawks must take advantage of when they are in the red zone. With offensive guru Mike McDaniel on the other sideline, Seattle cannot afford to sputter out in the red zone. The Seahawks have a bevvy of weapons like Noah Fant, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to threaten Miami inside the opposing 20-yard line.
4 and 106
That is the catches and receiving yards DK Metcalf had the last time these teams met up. In fact, that is the highest yards per catch average (minimum three catches) of any game in Metcalf's career. Facing Jalen Ramsey this time, he will be hard-pressed to duplicate that efficiency. However, Metcalf and the Seahawks have had success against Ramsey before.
63.5
Skylar Thompson's career passer rating in 119 total pass attempts. For reference, that would rank 29th in the NFL this season. Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks defense need to see to it that Thompson never gets comfortable. To this point, Thompson has very little experience and even less success as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Seattle's defense should be able to wreak havoc if they stay disciplined.
-2
The turnover margin for Miami this season. They turned the ball over on offense three times in their blowout loss to the Bills two Thursday nights ago. The Seahawks' defense needs to come up with at least one turnover to feel like they can control this game. Devon Witherspoon has been so close to getting an interception this season. He is foaming at the mouth to get one against a backup quarterback.
2,730
Miles, as the crow flies, between Miami and Seattle. The Dolphins are traveling about as far as any NFL team can while staying inside the country. The fans at Lumen Field will be loud and should affect the travel-weary Dolphins. Seattle needs any advantage it can get to slow down the elite speed Miami boasts.