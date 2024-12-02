5 Turning Points in Seahawks Comeback Win vs. Jets
The Seattle Seahawks got down 14-0 early against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. They battled self-inflicted wounds early to eventually win 26-21 and solidify their position in first place in the NFC West. How did the Seahawks come away with the key road victory?
Here are five key turning points in the Week 13 victory.
7:39 2nd Quarter: Leonard Williams 92-yard pick-six
The Seahawks were down early and desperately needed a spark. Trailing 21-7, Seattle was at risk of falling behind by three scores. Aaron Rodgers had driven the Jets inside Seattle's 10-yard line, in position to make it a three-score game and maybe put the road team to bed early. On 3rd and 7 from Seattle's nine, Rodgers dropped back and looked for a touchdown pass. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams dropped back in coverage, which seemed to surprise Rodgers.
Williams first deflected the pass and then caught it. That wasn't enough for the Big Cat. He outran the Jets offense for a 92-yard touchdown return on the interception, the first of his career. That cut the lead to 21-13. It was then a one-score game after Seattle nearly went down three scores. The defense rode that momentum for the rest of the game.
3:25 3rd Quarter: Jets RB Breece Hall fumbles, Tyrice Knight recovers
If there is another defensive player in Seattle not named Leonard Williams playing out of his mind right now, it's safety Julian Love. Facing a rush by the talented Breece Hall, Love came crashing in and made a hit that jarred the ball loose.
Linebacker Tyrice Knight jumped on the ball, giving the Seahawks possession. That led to the Seahawks getting a field goal on the ensuing drive, cutting the lead to 21-19. That also seemed to fluster the Jets offense, as they struggled to get into a rhythm for the rest of the game.
0:16 3rd Quarter: Geno Smith finds Jaxon Smith-Njigba on 4th and 6 for 24 yards
The Seahawks rolled the dice on 4th down, knowing their punter, Michael Dickson, was down with back spasms. It was previously a 4th and 1 before a false start pushed them further back. They went for it on the Jets' 44-yard line. If they failed to convert, they would give the Jets excellent field position, already leading 21-16.
Smith got pressured and heaved it towards Smith-Njigba in desperation. The second-year receiver brought it down against the left sideline for a big first down, gaining 24 yards. That put the Seahawks in field goal range and kept the Jets from getting optimal field position.
7:07 4th Quarter: Jets are called for horse collar tackle penalty after 4th down stop
The Seahawks still trailed 21-19 and mounted a drive to try and take the field. They faced a 4th and short from the Jets 33 yard-line. Instead of trying for a risky field goal that would give them the lead if Jason Myers could convert, Mike Macdonald gave Ryan Grubb the opportunity for a huge fourth-down conversion.
It didn't work. Zach Charbonnet was stuffed short and it looked like the Seahawks had squandered an enormous opportunity. However, there was a flag on the play. The Jets were nabbed for a horse collar tackle on Charbonnet, giving the Seahawks a fresh first down and new life.
Four plays later, Charbonnet scored the go-ahead and what became the game-winning touchdown for the Seahawks, giving them a 26-21 lead.
0:38 4th Quarter: Aaron Rodgers and the Jets turn it over on downs to seal win for the Seahawks
The Jets mounted a last-minute drive that made Seahawks fans nervous. Aaron Rodgers looked poised to break Seattle fans' hearts with a game-winning touchdown. However, on 3rd down, Leonard Williams brought Rodgers down for a big sack.
That pushed the Jets back to a 4th and 15 to salvage the game. Macdonald dialed up the pressure on Rodgers on the 4th down try. Safety Coby Bryant came flying in to pressure Rodgers and cause the incompletion and turn the ball over on downs. Seattle was able to take a knee from there to seal the win.
