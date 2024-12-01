Halftime Observations: Seahawks Trail Jets 21-16 Despite Special Teams Implosion
Partaking in a comedy of errors at MetLife Stadium, thanks to a historic play by Leonard Williams, the Seattle Seahawks somehow went into the break only trailing the New York Jets 21-16 despite a litany of special teams gaffes.
Turning in one of the worst special teams performances by an NFL team in recent memory, kick returners Dee Williams and Laviska Shenault both lost fumbles in the first half, Seattle's kick coverage team allowed a 99-yard touchdown to Kene Nwangwu, and Jason Myers had a point after attempt blocked. One of the aforementioned fumbles set up a short touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Isaiah Davis, pushing New York out in front 14-0 before the end of the first quarter.
However, the second of those unfortunate fumbles turned into points for the Seahawks. Moments after Shenault coughed up the football after tripping up on his own and the Jets recovered, Rodgers didn't see Williams dropping back on a zone blitz and the veteran defender reeled in a pick, following a caravan of blockers down the sideline for a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown, instantly cutting the score to 21-13.
Aside from Williams' outstanding effort, Geno Smith cut into an early 14-point deficit rolling out to his left and finding rookie tight end AJ Barner for a 12-yard touchdown to open the second quarter. The veteran quarterback completed nine out of 16 passes for 87 yards, including two 25-yard completions to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that set up Barner's touchdown.
While Ken Walker III wasn't able to get untracked in the first half with just 16 rushing yards on seven carries, Zach Charbonnet produced 18 yards on two carries, providing Seattle with a bit of balance on offense.
The Seahawks were able to tack on three extra points inside the final five minutes when Rodgers' fourth down pass attempt at midfield to Davante Adams wasn't caught through the ground. Benefiting from excellent starting field position as a result, Myers booted a 54-yard field goal just over the crossbar in a rare positive special teams play to trim the deficit to five.
For the half, both Seattle and New York converted on just three out of seven third down opportunities, including Rodgers misfiring on a potential touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, and neither offense eclipsed 160 total yards for the half. Despite stellar play by both defenses, however, mistakes on special teams and Rodgers' pick six turned this into a surprisingly high scoring affair through the first 30 minutes.
In addition to his interception return, Leonard Williams also took a point off the board early when he blocked a point after attempt following Rodgers first touchdown pass to Davante Adams. Unfortunately, the Jets were able to get that point back by converting a two-point conversion with a Breece Hall run on the next drive following Dee Williams' lost fumble on special teams.
