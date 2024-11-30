5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' Week 13 Game vs. Jets
The trajectory of the Seattle Seahawks’ season has changed drastically. Now on a two-game win streak with a tiebreaker lead in the NFC West, they must avoid losing in a trap game against the struggling New York Jets.
Seattle (6-5) is back on a roll with an improved defense and an offense that can sometimes produce fireworks. The latter unit, however, has been inconsistent and will have a big change on the already porous offensive line.
New York (3-8) has lost seven of its last eight games, most recently falling 28-27 to the Indianapolis Colts. It’s been another season marred by disappointment and underachievement for the Jets.
The Seahawks and Jets kick off at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday. Here are five storylines to watch in Seattle’s Week 13 game against New York.
1. Can the Seahawks avoid a textbook trap game?
The Jets aren’t a good team currently, especially with the changes in the front office and coaching staff. They have talent, but the organizational issues have overshadowed any potential this roster had heading into the season. But that’s the threat: good football players on a bad team with nothing to lose.
Seattle has everything to lose. The Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West and can either extend, maintain, or lose their advantage in Week 13. If they want to put themselves in prime position to secure a division title, Seattle must head into Week 14 — against the Arizona Cardinals again — with a 7-5 record.
Following an inspired win against Arizona last week, Seattle must keep its momentum rolling in the right direction. A loss would threaten the Seahawks’ playoff hopes immensely.
2. Does Aaron Rodgers finally lose to the Seahawks at home?
Rodgers is 7-3 in his career against the Seahawks, and all three of the losses came when he was on the road as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Seattle never beat Rodgers at Lambeau Field in his career. Now, he’s leading the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Something will have to give. The Seahawks are 6-0 in MetLife Stadium since the building opened in 2010. So either Rodgers’ resume will take a hit, or Seattle will no longer have a perfect franchise record in New York.
In his 10-game career against the Seahawks, Rodgers has completed 67.9 percent for an average of 228.7 yards and 12 touchdowns to three interceptions. He’s also been sacked 27 times in those games.
3. Sataoa Laumea has a golden opportunity to seize a starting role at right guard.
Rookie third-round pick Christian Haynes appears to potentially be in Mike Macdonald’s doghouse. He was a healthy scratch multiple times this season after earning snaps at right guard on a platoon basis when Anthony Bradford was healthy. Then, when Bradford went down with an ankle injury in Week 12, Haynes finished the game — totaling 60 offensive snaps.
Seattle is turning to rookie sixth-rounder Sataoa Laumea against the Jets, with Macdonald stating “he earned it” on Friday. Macdonald also clarified that Haynes didn’t lose the positional battle, but Laumea is starting regardless.
If Laumea provides more stability on the interior of the Seahawks’ offensive line — especially against a tough defensive front — he has a chance to earn himself a long-term role in the offense. Laumea hasn’t played any snaps in the regular season thus far.
4. Has the defense actually turned a corner?
Seattle’s defense looked like a completely different unit in Week 12. The Seahawks held the Cardinals to six points, the least the team has allowed against a divisional opponent since the 2016 season.
The scoreboard looked good, but the actual play of the defense looked even better. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was held in check, and running back James Conner totaled just eight rushing yards on seven carries. That was after Seattle allowed nearly 150 rush yards per game over its first eight games.
The linebacker play is massively improved, the back end of the defense is locking down receivers and taking the ball away, and the front seven is both affecting quarterbacks and shutting down the run. If they come out with the same fire against the Jets, it’ll be hard for New York to build up any momentum.
5. The Seattle offense can make a statement.
Entering their 12th game of the season, the Seahawks offense is the weaker link, producing just 10 points last week against a middle-of-the-pack Cardinals defense. The run game showed signs of improvement late in the contest and the passing game has put up numbers, but it’s not always translating to points.
At some point, Seattle has to consistently score points and play with a lead if they want to be a postseason contender. New York’s defense has taken a step back this season, so the offense should have an advantage. Still, they have to prove they are a legitimate top-tier unit that doesn’t need the defense to control the game.