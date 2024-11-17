Game Predictions: Seahawks Week 11 vs. 49ers
If the Seattle Seahawks fall to 4-6 and 0-3 in the NFC West, it's hard to see a path to a playoff spot for this team. Going 10-7 doesn't even guarantee a spot out of this division in 2024.
So when the Seahawks take the field at Levi's Stadium versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, they need to return home with a victory. Especially following a week of roster transformation and key losses, the team could use a confidence boost in the building.
Neither the Niners nor the Seahawks are the same team they were in Week 6 — the last time these two franchises met. That's what makes this contest so fascinating: Seattle hasn't beaten San Francisco in nearly three years, but there also hasn't been a more peculiar sequence of events leading up to one of these matchups during that span.
Seattle waived linebacker Tyrel Dodson, the team leader in defensive snaps, and had its starting center Connor Williams retire midseason since the Seahawks last played a game. We'll now see how much Mike Macdonald's "next man up" mentality has been instilled in the team.
Can the Seahawks break their skid and earn a split of the two games against the Niners? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in Sunday's Week 11 game.
Predictions for Week 11
It's been a challenging post bye week for the Seahawks, at least from the outside looking in. After surprisingly waiving linebacker Tyrel Dodson and losing center Connor Williams to an abrupt retirement, the team appears to be in disarray beyond simply losing five of their previous six games, which would seem to be a highly unideal situation preparing for a tough road contest against the defending NFC champions. It wouldn't be shocking at all if these off field distractions manifested into another sloppy showing on Sunday, which would spell doom for the visitors.
However, coach Mike Macdonald has maintained that his players had a strong week of practice despite the roster upheaval, and with the Seahawks desperately needing a win to stay in the NFC West and playoff hunt, the team actually has some clear advantages working in its favor coming into this rematch. San Francisco likely won't have star tight end George Kittle due to a hamstring injury, while All-Pro pass rusher Nick Bosa and tackle Trent Williams both received questionable designations on Friday, so injuries continue to stockpile for the banged up 49ers.
As for Seattle, the much-anticipated return of Abraham Lucas has a chance to be a real game changer for an offensive line that hasn't played at even an average level to this point. If he's fully healthy after knee surgery in January, his physicality as a run blocker and soft feet in pass protection will be welcomed for a unit that has been down to a fourth-string right tackle in the last three games, especially with Bosa likely to still play despite being less than 100 percent. His return to the lineup could be just what the doctor ordered to get an underachieving offense rolling against a defense missing several key players.
Already losing four games this year, the 49ers aren't the juggernaut they have been in prior seasons, though running back Christian McCaffrey coming back from the PUP list makes the offense still featuring Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings that much tougher to defend. For the Seahawks to have a shot on the road, they have to play clean football with one or fewer turnovers and limit an opposing rushing attack that gashed them for 228 yards in Week 6, which may seem like a lot to ask. But Macdonald is due for a signature win and if there's a time to slay their demons, the 49ers' health issues open the door for it to happen on Sunday. -Corbin Smith
Corbin's Pick to Click: Boye Mafe
In their previous matchup with the 49ers last month, the Seahawks didn't have much success getting to Brock Purdy, producing four quarterback hits and no sacks. Much of that had to do with the fact they couldn't defend the run, which made it very difficult for edge rushers to find their groove.
But Mafe still had a solid game in Week 6, generating four pressures and one of the team's quarterback hits, and Williams entering Sunday's game with an injury presents an opportunity for him to capitalize with his burst and power. After having several close calls in the last game between these teams, look for the third-year defender to come through with one of his best performances of the season and find his way to Purdy for a sack and multiple hits.
Corbin's Prediction: Seahawks 24, 49ers 20
It's difficult to read the state of Seattle's locker room currently. Following Dodson's release and subsequent flight to join the Miami Dolphins, the former starter for the Seahawks unfurled comments that suggested his release from the team was surprising and not well explained by the coaching staff or front office. The hope, of course, is the messaging to the rest of the team has been clear, and that buy-in isn't an issue moving forward.
In addition to stating he was "pissed off," Dodson said: “I think I played pretty well. Led the team in tackles. There’s a new culture over there, so a lot of the guys leaned on me. I leaned on them. I was a leader. [One] man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so it is what it is.”
Since then, the players who have spoken to the media have maintained that the locker room is in a good place. But this game is going to be a crucial test as to how well Macdonald and his staff have built this team and its new culture, and how their recent moves have impacted it. This remains one of the more talented rosters the Seahawks have had in recent seasons, and they are underachieving at the midway point of the season. They need to reverse that narrative.
The Niners are beatable, and the Seahawks have to get one of these two games against San Francisco if they want to keep from falling deeper into last place in the division. Including this game, three of Seattle's next four games are versus in-division teams. There's no more margin for error.
Wide receiver DK Metcalf and right tackle Abraham Lucas returning is coming at the perfect time, but questions remain along the offensive line with Williams now gone and Olu Oluwatimi assuming his role in the middle of the unit. That said, the verticality of the offense has been restored, and that opens things up for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Defensively, Seattle must limit the Niners' weapons that once again include Christian McCaffrey in addition to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and more.
Connor's Pick to Click: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
No, this isn't the obvious receiver pick for the Seahawks. But Smith-Njigba has a chance to keep booming (7 catches, 180 yards, 2 touchdowns in Week 9) with Metcalf back in the lineup after he was forced into being the team's top pass-catcher the last two weeks. With more attention put on Metcalf, and Smith-Njigba in a groove, he could have another big game against the Niners.
San Francisco's passing defense has been solid this season, but Geno Smith still threw for 312 yards in Week 6. The potential for a big game is there, the Seahawks and Smith-Njigba just have to capitalize.
Connor's Prediction: 49ers 26, Seahawks 19
