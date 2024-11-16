Seahawks Make Multiple Roster Moves Prior to Week 11 Matchup vs. 49ers
Orchestrating several moves leading up to Sunday's road rematch with the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks have signed receiver Cody White and tight end Tyler Mabry to the 53-man roster and placed center Connor Williams on the retired/reserve list.
In additional moves, Seattle waived nose tackle Brandon Pili, who the team claimed off waivers from Miami earlier this week, and elevated linebacker Patrick O'Connell and safety Ty Okada from the practice squad to play on Sunday.
Earning his spot on the 53, White impressed in his 2024 debut for Seattle in a Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, catching two passes for 44 yards and drawing a key pass interference on offense, making the most of his opportunity with DK Metcalf sidelined by an injury. He also blocked a punt on special teams, drawing praise from coach Mike Macdonald for his performance.
“Guys were fired up for him. It shows the depth we have on our football team. Like I said, we have the right guys. Just having an opportunity. This guy plays extremely hard," Macdonald said.
With tight ends Noah Fant and Brady Russell ruled out for Sunday due to groin and foot injuries respectively, Mabry should see significant playing time behind veteran Pharaoh Brown and rookie AJ Barner in Santa Clara. The fifth-year pro has played in six career regular season games with one catch for seven yards and a touchdown while also playing significant special teams snaps.
Creating space for White and Mabry, the Seahawks deactivated Williams one day after Macdonald shockingly announced the seventh-year center had decided to hang up his cleats during the middle of the season. As for Pili, he only lasted a few practices with the team before being waived and will hit the wire for the second time in less than a week, though there's a possibility of returning as a practice squad signing if he isn't claimed by another team this time around.
On the heels of waiving starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Monday, O'Connell will provide the Seahawks with much-needed depth at the position, suiting up for the second time this season. Currently, with rookie Tyrice Knight set to start next to Ernest Jones IV, the team only has second-year defender Drake Thomas and Josh Ross as backups on the active roster.
In the secondary, Okada's promotion shouldn't come as a surprise either after Seattle placed K'Von Wallace on injured reserve earlier this week. Without Wallace and Rayshawn Jenkins, veterans Julian Love and Coby Bryant will start in Santa Clara and Jerrick Reed and Okada will serve as their backups. The second-year safety out of Montana State played six snaps against San Francisco in Week 6, registering a single tackle.
