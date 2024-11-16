'Pissed Off' Tyrel Dodson Takes Parting Shot At Seahawks
After losing five of their past six games, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald claimed that "everything is on the table" over the team's bye week.
On Monday, the Seahawks backed that statement up by waiving linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who started all nine games this season. Dodson, 26, had 71 total tackles on the year, yet it was clear that the Seahawks weren't thrilled with his play. With his release and the prior trade of fellow linebacker Jerome Baker, the Seahawks essentially admitted that their experiment at the position had failed.
Based on Dodson's reaction to the move, it seems like he didn't leave on the best of terms. In his first social media post since the move, he notably thanked the fans and not the Seahawks themselves. Then in his first media appearance with the Miami Dolphins, who claimed him on waivers, he revealed he's still thinking about his departure.
“Emotionally, I’m still going through ups and downs of it,” Dodson said Thursday, per the Sun Sentinel. "I’m pissed off. I’m very pissed off, and I’m going to probably stay pissed off until my career ends, years down the road. I’m pissed off. That’s the word.”
A reporter then asked Dodson what he felt led to his release, and he couldn't give a precise answer.
“We’re still trying to figure that out," Dodson said. "We had a great exit meeting. But God is amazing so just keep leaning on God and he got me here, so what’s next?”
“I think I played pretty well. Led the team in tackles. There’s a new culture over there, so lot of the guys leaned on me. I leaned on them. I was a leader. [One] man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so it is what it is.”
Even with Dodson posting solid individual numbers, it was clear that something needed to change on defense. Seattle currently ranks 23rd in scoring defense and 25th in total defense, which just simply isn't good enough, especially for a defensive-minded coach like Mike Macdonald.
The Seahawks begin life without Dodson when they travel to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a great way to break in a new starting linebacker duo.
