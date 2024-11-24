Game Predictions: Seahawks Week 12 vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks led the NFC West early in the season. Then they fell to last place after losing five of six games from Weeks 4-9. Now they can regain control of the division against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.
Everything is still in front of Seattle (5-5, 1-2 NFC West) entering the matchup with Arizona (6-4, 2-0 NFC West). Still, it has two games against the Cardinals in three weeks. A sweep of those contests would be the best-case scenario for the Seahawks.
Things change fast in the NFL. If the Seahawks lost to the Niners, they would have been looking at a throwaway season that was nearly unsalvageable. Instead, they're now in the running for an automatic playoff berth just over halfway through the season.
Can the Seahawks put themselves in a prime position within the NFC West? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in Sunday's Week 12 game.
Predictions for Week 12
No NFL team will pass up on the opportunity for a bye to heal up in the middle of the season, but nobody would have blamed the Cardinals if they wished the week off came at a different time. After a sluggish 2-4 start, Johnathan Gannon's squad has won each of their past four games, including a 31-6 blowout win over the Jets before heading into the bye, managing to score at least 28 points in each of their previous three contests. This wave of momentum carried them into first place in the NFC West and few teams have played better as of late.
Nonetheless, Arizona will be well rested making the annual trip to Lumen Field and carrying one of the most balanced offenses in the league with Kyler Murray at the wheel. The electric quarterback only has thrown three interceptions all season and he's averaging 8.1 yards per carry as a runner, creating headaches for opposing defenses who also have to account for bruising back James Conner and dynamic first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. among other weapons. Defensively, Gannon's crew has given up quite a few yards, but they've excelled at keeping teams out of the end zone with a stingy red zone defense.
Considering how the Cardinals were playing before the bye, Murray and company likely will be favored by most pundits. But the Seahawks will be coming off their biggest win of the season after edging the 49ers and suddenly, Mike Macdonald's defense has found a groove, allowing 17 or fewer points in regulation in each of the past two games and making dramatic improvements stopping the run. Such a massive win against a rival that has dominated them for three years could be the kick starter needed for a second half run and Seattle has a number of advantages that could work in their favor on Sunday.
For one, the Cardinals have feasted recently on subpar offenses, as each of their past three opponents ranks 22nd or worse in points per game. A healthy DK Metcalf, red-hot Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett presents arguably the toughest trifecta they have faced this year, while Ken Walker III could find running room against a defense that has allowed 1,275 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry this season. Secondly, Seattle's depth and talent along the defensive line could prove beneficial collapsing the pocket on Murray, which has been the recipe for success against him in the past.
With first place in the division up for grabs, this should be a back-and-forth affair with a fair number of points and opportunistic defenses likely having an impact with a critical turnover or two that ultimately will decide the game. Riding a wave of momentum after leading his team to a clutch win in Santa Clara, Geno Smith playing at home with a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal against a mediocre pass rush will be the difference.
Corbin's Pick to Click: DK Metcalf
It has been a while since Metcalf found much success against the Cardinals, as he missed one of the Seahawks two games against them last year and only had one catch for five yards in January's season finale in Glendale. And, interestingly, he has never eclipsed 60 receiving yards in a single game against them. But with Smith-Njigba drawing more attention after two monster games and likely drawing top cornerback Garrett Williams in the slot, Seattle's star wideout should have more one-on-one opportunities on the outside against Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting, who have each allowed a passer rating north of 94.0 this season and don't match up well athletically against him. Look for No. 14 to enjoy the best game of his career against the division rival.
Corbin's Prediction: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 21
Momentum exists in football, whether coaches and players opt to admit it or not. Seattle is coming off a season-saving win, while the Cardinals won four in a row before entering their Week 11 bye. It's always tough to predict how a team will emerge from a week off, but Seattle has to be assuming Arizona will be as effective as they were prior to the bye.
Both teams are carrying momentum into this game, with the Cardinals posting their best win streak since 2021 and the Seahawks earning their first win over the 49ers in a similar amount of time. But Seattle matches up well in this game and maybe has the advantage in multiple areas. Arizona has allowed pressure on just 24.4 percent of quarterback Kyler Murray's dropbacks, but that unit isn't invincible. Seattle is 10th in the league in team pressures, but they've struggled to convert those into sacks, posting the 25th-best pressure-to-sack percentage (12.17 percent).
The Seahawks have to get Murray on the ground, stop the run and be efficient in the pass game. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith has been excellent in his Seahawks career against Arizona, averaging a 68.4 percent completion percentage, 220 passing yards, 1.5 passing touchdowns and 0.5 interceptions in four starts against the Cardinals. That has to continue, and it should against an Arizona pass defense that is allowing 218.5 pass yards per game (22nd).
Seattle must start fast and keep its momentum. If the back end of the defense plays how it did against the Niners in Week 11 (Brock Purdy held to a season-low 159 passing yards), Murray may struggle to generate yardage for the Cardinals. Seattle must limit the output of the Arizona offense. - Connor Benintendi
Connor's Pick to Click: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Smith-Njigba is on a streak that has seldom been re-created by a Seahawks wide receiver. His two-game stretch of 17 catches for 290 yards ranks third in franchise history. The only other receiver to emulate his production over two games was legendary pass-catcher Steve Largent, who holds the first- and second-place Seahawks records for two-game receiving totals.
Entering Seattle's Week 12 game, Smith-Njigba is on a heater. If he's going to establish himself as one of the league's top receivers, Smith-Njigba has to keep his hot streak going. It would also benefit Seattle immensely in this game against the Cardinals' secondary which isn't incredibly deep.
Connor's Score Prediction: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 16
More Seahawks News
5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' Week 12 Game vs. Cardinals
Seahawks Activate Rayshawn Jenkins From Injured Reserve
Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Battle Cardinals in Week 12
'Dude's a Stud': Julian Love Credits Ernest Jones For Seahawks' Run Game Improvements
Noah Fant Questionable to Suit Up For Seahawks vs. Cardinals