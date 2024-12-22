Game Predictions: Seahawks Week 16 vs. Vikings
Only three games remain in the regular season, and the Seattle Seahawks are at a turning point in their schedule. At 8-6 overall, any loss could spell doom to their playoff hopes.
Seattle's latest test will be the Minnesota Vikings (12-2), who have won seven straight games and are gunning for the top seed in the NFC. The Vikings have already secured a playoff berth and are in a three-way tie at the top of the conference with the Detroit Lions and Phildelphia Eagles.
The Seahawks will need a more well-rounded offensive performance if they hope to avoid a similar result to last week — a 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers that revoked Seattle's sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
Can the Seahawks get back on track and beat one of the conference's top teams? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in Sunday's Week 16 game.
Predictions For Week 16
Few teams have been more balanced than the Vikings this season, which makes it easy to understand how they have blown away preseason expectations and positioned themselves to not just win the NFC North, but also earn the lone bye in the postseason as the top seed. Boasting a top-10 offense and a top-three defense, they have been able to win games in a multitude of ways, leaning on their passing game and a suffocating pass rush to get to 12 wins with three weeks left to play.
On paper, at least statistically, Minnesota has a ton of advantages going into this contest. They boast one of the best play action passing attacks in football with Sam Darnold leading all quarterbacks with 14 touchdown passes off play fakes, and Seattle has struggled at times this year defending play action, including allowing two touchdown passes to Kyler Murray two weeks ago. An aggressive, blitz-heavy defense ranks second in sacks as well, which may spell bad news with the Seahawks' offensive line allowing 47 sacks through 14 games.
But if there's reason for hope from Seattle's point of view, Minnesota has given up the second most air yards in the NFL and per Pro Football Focus, they rank dead last in yardage given up to outside receivers. Over their past three games, the Vikings have also surrendered north of 140 rushing yards per game, regressing significantly after ranking first in rushing defense through 12 weeks. With Ken Walker III back healthy and the DK Metcalf overdue for a breakout game, there are areas that can be exploited if the offensive line can hold up.
Of course, that's a big if, coupled with the Seahawks having the task of trying to keep Justin Jefferson and company from torching the skies with explosive plays on defense. They will be the heavy underdogs in this game, but if they can avoid the slow start that plagued them a week ago, they have enough talent to keep this game close and potentially pull an upset. -Corbin K. Smith
Corbin's Pick to Click: Leonard Williams
Continuing to play at an All-Pro level, Williams may be licking his chops coming into Sunday's game, as one of Minnesota's few glaring flaws has been susceptible pass protection in the interior. Guard Blake Brandel has allowed six sacks and 28 pressures this season, while Dalton Risner replaced a struggling Ed Ingram at the other guard spot five weeks ago and center Garrett Bradbury has surrendered more pressures than any center in football.
Interior pressure has always been Darnold's kryptonite, and Williams has been one of the NFL's best at generating such pressure this season. Matching him up against an offensive line that hasn't been playing great football as of late from the interior, he has a chance to play the role of game wrecker once again on Sunday both as a pass rusher and run defender to help slow down the Vikings high octane offense.
Corbin's Prediction: Seahawks 26, Vikings 24
Minnesota isn't battling for the top berth in the NFC by accident. Even though many underestimated the Vikings ahead of the season, they're legitimately one of the most dangerous, well-coached teams in the NFL. Quarterback Sam Darnold's resurgence has been one of the league's best storylines this year, similar to Seattle's Geno Smith in 2022. Whether Darnold's high-level play is sustainable for multiple seasons remains a question, but he's doing everything and more in Minnesota's offense.
The Seahawks are getting running back Kenneth Walker III back, but the third-year rusher hasn't been effective this season behind Seattle's porous offensive line. It won't be a cakewalk for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as he tries to scheme up a run game against Minnesota's second-ranked run defense (89.1 rush yards allowed per game). Grubb called just 14 running plays against the Packers, and three of those were after Seattle's second-string offense entered the game once head coach Mike Macdonald waved the white flag. It's hard to see Grubb staying committed to the run, and especially not if the Seahawks fall behind early.
Thus, Smith will likely have to do most of Seattle's offensive damage with his arm. Wide receiver DK Metcalf, who hasn't had a 100-yard receiving game since Week 4, should see targets early and often. Metcalf has to be a bigger part of the offense after receiving just three targets in Week 15. As arguably the most physically talented player on the offense, Metcalf can't remain only a decoy. The Vikings' secondary is allowing nearly 245 pass yards per game (28th), which could allow Smith and Seattle's pass-catchers to move the ball in chunks.
Seattle's defense needs to be stout from the kickoff. The offense hasn't done well trying to climb out of an early deficit this season. The Seahawks haven't put the first points on the board in three games — something that is sure to be an emphasis against a top-caliber team. - Connor Benintendi
Connor's Pick to Click: WR DK Metcalf
Metcalf has cooled off significantly since missing two games with a knee injury from Weeks 8-9. It's partially been from a lack of opportunities as well, receiving a season-low three targets in Seattle's loss to the Packers. He surpassed double-digit targets twice in the first four weeks of the season, and has only hit that mark once since. Even if Grubb has to funnel him targets, Metcalf needs to be a factor in this game.
If the Seahawks' offense is going to have a big day, Metcalf should be a part of it. The offense will need to score multiple touchdowns if they want to keep pace with a high-powered Minnesota offense.
Connor's Score Prediction: Vikings 28, Seahawks 21
