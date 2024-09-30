Game Predictions: Seattle Seahawks Week 4 vs. Detroit Lions
The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are each in the hunt for NFC supremacy, with both winning at least two games through the first three weeks of the season.
Seattle (3-0) is off to its hottest start since 2020 when it won its first five games. Its just the eighth time the Seahawks have won three or more straight games to start a season in franchise history. Now they have an opportunity to begin 4-0 for the third time since the team's creation in 1976 with a revamped defense led by first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
Detroit (2-1) only lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) in Week 2 and has largely been as good as advertised after reaching the NFC Championship last season. The Lions have arguably the best running back tandem in the league with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who have a combined 438 rushing yards through three games.
Both teams have their fair share of injuries, but the Seahawks may be down five total starters (four confirmed) on defense and a sixth key rotational player on their defensive line in first-round pick Byron Murphy II.
Can Seattle overcome their temporary losses? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in the Seahawks' Week 4 road game against the Detroit Lions.
Predictions For Week 4
Down to second and third-string players at multiple spots along the defensive line, the Seahawks may have picked the wrong week for injuries to pop up in the trenches considering the Lions rank in the top six in rushing and have a dynamic duo of backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Coupling that potential problem with playing in a hostile road enviornment in prime time, and it's easy to see why prognosticators may be down on their chances at pulling a road upset on Monday Night Football.
However, even with the litany of injuries Seattle finds itself dealing with along the defensive line, the team still has a solid starting lineup anchored by veteran defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins as well as Dre'Mont Jones and ascending talent Derick Hall. Behind them, Mike Morris and Myles Adams have flashed in the preseason and as a reserves and the onus will fall on them to deliver in Williams and Murphy's roles respectively. That group will benefit from the absence of Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, who won't suit up for Detroit, somewhat nullifying the impact of the Seahawks' defensive line injury woes.
Away from the defensive line worries, the Seahawks have a number of possible personnel advantages in this game that should keep them in the contest throughout. For one, they have one of the best trios of receivers in the NFL and the Lions likely will be without ball-hawking safety Brian Branch, a massive loss for a secondary featuring three new starters at cornerback that could open the flood gates for Geno Smith to connect on some downfield explosives. The return of Ken Walker III also comes at the perfect time, as Detroit ranks 20th in run stop win rate and did that with Marcus Davenport, who has now been lost for the season.
If the Lions get their ground attack rolling early, it could be a long night for the Seahawks. But Macdonald's squad will be eager to show off their depth up front with Morris and Adams both being more than capable of jumping into the lineup and making positive contributions. On the other side of the ball, as long as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb prioritizes bringing extra support for Charles Cross and Stone Forsythe to deal with star rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Smith should be able to keep his hot streak at Ford Field going against a secondary that has been more fortunate than good at times this season. Look for the veteran to sling two touchdowns with Walker pacing the ground attack and Devon Witherspoon to pick off Jared Goff in a tightly contested road win.
Corbin's Pick to Click: DK Metcalf
Smith's impressive numbers playing in Detroit have been the talk of the week for Seattle, but on the receiving end of those performances, Metcalf has been near unstoppable for Detroit's secondary regardless of who has lined up at cornerback. The star wideout has gone off in three career games against the Lions, tallying 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns, scoring all three of those times in a home win in December 2021. He's averaged more than 15 yards per catch, headlined by a seven-catch, 149-yard outing at Ford Field two years ago where he lit up Detroit for 21 yards per reception. Going up against a pair of boundary corners in Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold who have already allowed three combined touchdowns and more than 12 yards per reception apiece, he should be licking his chops at the opportunity to light it up in the Motor City again.
Corbin's Prediction: Seahawks 27, Lions 23
It's difficult to remember a time — at in the last few seasons — Seattle was so decimated by injuries in one game. Being down Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu (who is yet to play this season), Leonard Williams and Murphy is brutal, and the backups will need to show up big if the Seahawks want to win. If you're just looking at series history, it's still hard to bet against Seattle, which has won six straight versus Detroit. But we all know every season and every team is different.
The Seahawks should have no problem defending the pass, as Seattle's secondary has been among the best in the league coverage-wise. Detroit's receivers are improved, but quarterback Jared Goff has started slow and mildly mistake-prone. He is tied for sixth in the league in turnover-worthy play rate (4.2 percent of his pass attempts) among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, and has three touchdowns to four interceptions, per Pro Football Focus. Goff's adjusted completion percentage also ranks 27th among 31 qualified quarterbacks.
But Goff has possibly the league's best running game to fall back on. Another shootout could be coming, as these teams have combined for an average of 80 points in the last two games. Geno Smith has played his best football against Detroit and the offense has only become more balanced and efficient in 2024. Kenneth Walker III's return is a massive boost to the offense. The Lions' defense has been porous at times already this season.
In another down-to-the-wire contest, Detroit's rushing attack overwhelms a decimated Seahawks defensive front, even with Macdonald going deep into his playbook. Goff has a down day, but little is required in the passing game for the Lions. Smith continues to play excellent, throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns but the offense falls just short of keeping pace with Seattle's running backs being held to under 80 yards on the ground.
Connor's Pick to Click: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba feels like he's in for a big day with Seattle leaning on Smith's arm. He finds the soft spots in Detroit's defense and becomes the reliable slot target for his quarterback. Smith-Njigba goes over 100 yards receiving for the second time this season and pulls in a touchdown — becoming a hallmark career game as he tries to make a second-year jump.
Connor's Prediction: Lions 38, Seahawks 35