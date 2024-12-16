Game Recap: Injuries, Turnovers Doom Seahawks in Primetime Loss to Packers
Turnovers, injuries and a season-low in total offensive yards doomed the Seattle Seahawks despite their opportunities to win in a 30-13 primetime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lumen Field.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith exited the game early in the third quarter and didn’t return. Already trailing by 17 points, backup quarterback Sam Howell was sacked four times, threw an interception and nearly threw another.
An already struggling offense sunk even further, picking up just 93 yards in the second half. The Seahawks’ 208 total yards were their least in 2024 and their lowest total since their 37-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 of last season (151 yards).
The hill was too tall to climb. Despite late opportunities to get back in the game with halftime adjustments on defense, Seattle’s mistakes were too costly against a defense that entered the game with the fifth-most takeaways in the league.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love tossed a pair of touchdown passes and running back Josh Jacobs totaled 136 scrimmage yards on 30 touches.
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10 catches, 83 yards) and running back Zach Charbonnet (8 carries, 54 yards, TD) were the lone offensive bright spots for the Seahawks.
The Packers scored on all four of their first-half drives. Seattle was fortunate to not be trailing by nearly 30 points after two quarters.
Green Bay opened up the game by feeding Jacobs, who touched the ball on 9-of-10 plays and picked up 44 yards and a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. That set the tone that continued until halftime.
The Seahawks went down 14-0 before the first quarter was over via another long drive by the Packers. Seattle’s first two drives ended with sacks of Smith in third-and-short situations.
Jason Myers, however, got the Seahawks on the board on their second possession with a 49-yard field goal.
Nearly pushing their lead to 18 early in the second quarter, Love and wide receiver Romeo Doubs were inches away from connecting on a 20-yard touchdown with 9:21 remaining in the half, but they weren’t on the same page. Green Bay still tacked on three points.
As Seattle’s offense prepared for their third drive of the game, starting center Olu Oluwatimi wasn’t with them. He was ruled doubtful with a knee injury and didn’t return. Undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell finished the game at center.
The Seahawks’ offense mounted their longest drive of the first half in response, but it was all for naut when Smith tossed his fourth red zone interception of the season — the most in the NFL — while targeting tight end Noah Fant in the end zone. Green Bay cornerback Carrington Valentine pulled down the first pick of his career.
An offsides penalty on Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams and a defensive pass interference on cornerback Riq Woolen aided the Packers’ ensuing drive that began with just under three minutes remaining in the half.
Woolen, who already had a rough start to the game with penalties and allowing multiple downfield catches, gave Green Bay the ball on Seattle’s 3-yard line. Another field goal made it 20-3 at the break.
After Williams forced the Packers’ first three-and-out of the night via a tackle for loss to start the third quarter, Smith and the Seahawks got the ball back at Green Bay’s 46-yard line. Two plays later, Smith was injured while trying to get the ball out in the face of two free rushers.
Any wind that caught the Seahawks’ sails was neutralized. Backup quarterback Sam Howell completed one pass for a 2-yard loss then threw an incompletion, forcing Myers to kick another field goal.
Smith didn’t return to the game. The Packers took a 23-6 lead despite improved resistance from Seattle’s defense, as the Seahawks’ offense remained anemic.
Two more three-and-outs by the Packers and a fumble by Jacobs forced by Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV kept things interesting.
Safety Julian Love recovered the fumble. Five plays later, Charbonnet broke out for a 24-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes remaining in the game, following blocks by Sundell and right guard Sataoa Laumea before cutting out to the sideline and reaching the end zone.
Now trailing 23-13, the Seahawks had some life. That spark was extinguished quickly when Howell threw a pass right to the Packers’ Cooper in coverage, and Doubs caught his second touchdown of the day three plays later to push the game back to three scores.
Key Injuries
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had a somewhat encouraging update on Smith’s knee injury, stating "Structurally, it looks like it’s OK, but we’re gonna get it imaged and all that stuff.” They still know very little, so he might not be able to play in Week 16 against a hot Minnesota Vikings team.
Howell, in Smith’s stead, finished 5-of-14 passing for 24 yards and a pick. The completed interception and near interception Howell threw were each right at Packers defenders.
It’s not easy to come off the bench and change a game, but it would be hard to feel confident about Seattle’s offense next week if Smith can’t return to the lineup. The offensive line allowing a season-high seven sacks for the third time this season doesn’t provide any more assurance.
Oluwatimi’s injury doesn’t help the Seahawks’ case, either. He had been a stabilizing force since Connor Williams’ retirement during the bye week. Sundell held his own, but it’s another loss regardless.
Muddy NFC West
Seattle lost its first-place advantage in the division with the loss. The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) possess the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Seahawks 26-20 in Week 9.
Still, the Seahawks control their own destiny. They play the Rams again to conclude the season in Week 17 in a game that may decide which team heads to the postseason. To ensure that game means something, though, Seattle has to first win their next three games to keep pace.
Up Next
Remaining at home, Seattle (8-6) hosts the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Lumen Field. It will be the Seahawks’ final home game of the season.