Halftime Observations: Seahawks Steamrolled By Packers, Trail 20-3 on SNF
SEATTLE, Wash. - Coming out with a clear and obvious game plan, the Green Bay Packers literally gave star running back Josh Jacobs the ball all but one play on their opening touchdown drive, setting the tone to take a commanding 20-3 lead over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Marching 63 yards on 10 plays with a roughing the passer penalty on cornerback Riq Woolen aiding the cause, Jacobs toted the rock six times and caught a pair of passes on Green Bay's opening series, finishing off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. For the half, the veteran back rushed for 73 yards on 14 carries while snagging three catches for 38 yards, accounting for nearly half of the team's 235 yards of offense.
Meanwhile, with minimal pressure put on him, Jordan Love played a near flawless half under center, completing 12 out of 13 passes for 142 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs to put the Packers up 14-0 late in the first quarter. He also coaxed a defensive pass interference penalty on Woolen covering Christian Watson late in the half inside the Seahawks five-yard line to set up a short field goal by Brandon McManus going into the break.
On the flip side, Geno Smith nearly equaled Love completing 11 out of 13 first half pass attempts, but one of his two incompletions landed in the hands of cornerback Carrington Valentine in the end zone inside five minutes to play in the half when he made an ill-advised throw into double coverage trying to connect with tight end Noah Fant. That throw followed up another ugly incompletion that the Packers nearly picked off when he tried to squeeze the ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a fade route.
Two promising drives also were stalled when Smith took a pair of third down sacks, though it didn't look like any receivers were open on either play and the Packers brough extra pressure to overwhelm a struggling offensive line.
Away from Smith's up and down half, the Seahawks weren't able to get much going on the ground, as Zach Charbonnet rushed four times for 19 yards and Kenny McIntosh added six yards on two carries. A pass-heavy game plan may have partially resulted from starting center Olu Oluwatimi exiting in the second quarter with a knee injury, forcing undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell into the lineup.
As one of the few bright spots for Seattle in the first half, Smith-Njigba caught six passes for 60 yards, including a 25-yard reception that led to a Jason Myers field goal early in the second quarter. Smith will have to continue looking for him in the second half, as Green Bay has had a difficult time covering him in the first two quarters.
