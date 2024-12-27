Game Recap: Seahawks Squeeze Past Bears in Season's Lowest-Scoring Game
Combining to post the lowest scoring output of any NFL game this season, the Seattle Seahawks outlasted Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears 6-3 in a primetime defensive slugfest on Thursday night at Soldier Field.
The Seahawks sacked Williams seven times — tied for a season-high — and the Bears’ 179 total yards were the least they have allowed in one game since Week 7 of the 2017 season (177 yards vs. New York Giants). With sack yardage included, Chicago’s 76 passing yards are the least Seattle has allowed since Week 14 of the 2018 season (60 yards vs. Minnesota Vikings).
Seattle, however, had its own struggles with a season-low in points. After executing an 11-play drive on their first possession of the game, the Seahawks’ offense didn’t have a drive span double-digit plays the rest of the game.
The offensive output was well short of expectations considering the Bears entered the game on the heels of nine straight losses and its defense surrendering 34 points per game over its previous three contests.
Still, the win secured Seattle’s third straight winning season (11th in last 12 seasons) and kept them in position to battle for the NFC West title in Week 18 if things break their way.
Seattle’s 122 rushing total yards were fueled by running backs Zach Charbonnet (15 carries, 57 yards) and Kenny McIntosh (7 carries, 46 yards). Quarterback Geno Smith completed 17 of 23 passes for 160 yards, and tight end Noah Fant led the Seahawks’ receivers with four catches for 43 yards.
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams logged his fourth multi-sack game of the season and five other Seattle players had one.
The Seahawks had 61 rushing yards in the first quarter, which is more than the team had in an entire game five different times this season. Charbonnet and McIntosh created an effective two-headed monster that combined for 87 yards on 14 carries in the first half.
But as good as Seattle’s rushing game was, Smith had one of his worst starts to a game this season. On Seattle’s 11-play, 71-yard opening drive, Smith nearly threw his fifth red zone interception of the season while targeting wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had an easy pick but dropped it. Jason Myers had to convert a 27-yard field goal to salvage the once-promising drive. Smith finished 10-of-15 passing for 97 yards in the first half — well below his average of 134.2 yards per game in the first half this season.
Seattle went three-and-out on its next two drives, but the Bears punted on each of its first three possessions.
Williams was under pressure frequently right from the start. The Bears couldn’t move the football consistently.
Two drives of at least eight plays resulted in just three more points for the Seahawks by halftime. Chicago also did enough to put three on the board with a 13-play, 67-yard drive, making it 6-3 at the break.
It was a game of punts in the third quarter until Seahawks tight end Pharaoh Brown was stripped by Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon after a short reception. Gordon, amidst confusion about whether a whistle was blown, decided to return it for a touchdown while Seahawks players stopped their pursuit.
The play was initially ruled a touchdown before officials determined Gordon was down at Chicago’s 38-yard line, where he initially recovered the fumble. Still, the Seahawks’ defense stonewalled the Bears and forced another punt — highlighted by Uchenna Nwosu’s first sack of the season for a 14-yard loss.
If the Seahawks’ offense could close any of its second-half drives, Seattle would have won the game handily. Instead, the pressure remained on the defense to continue shutting down Williams and the Bears offense.
It wasn’t until the Bears were in do-or-die mode that the offense started moving the football. Williams converted a clutch 4th and 5 pass to wide receiver DJ Moore and got Chicago to Seattle’s 40-yard line — field position that could have set up a 57-yard field goal attempt.
Instead, after multiple incomplete passes, Williams had to heave a prayer on 4th and 10 to try and extend the game. Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted the pass to seal the Bears’ fate of losing 10 straight games.
Still in the Hunt
Seattle’s win narrowed the list of Week 18 playoff scenarios in the NFC West.
Now, a Rams win on Saturday over Arizona would mean Seattle must beat LA in the season’s final game and then hope for strength of victory tiebreakers to fall their way. A Rams loss would make the Week 18 matchup a flat-out winner-take-all contest.
Dominating defense
Though the offense couldn’t make it a more comfortable win, Seattle’s defense was as good as it's been all season limiting Williams and the Bears’ offense.
Chicago picked up 49 of its 179 total yards on the final drive of the game — one of just two drives for the Bears where the offense picked up more than 16 yards. Williams didn’t complete a pass more than six yards downfield until Chicago’s final possession, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon, Jarran Reed, Rayshawn Jenkins, Hall, Williams and Nwosu all logged sacks, bringing the team total to 42 on the season.
Even in their recent losses to NFC playoff contenders, the Bears have scored 14 points per game over their last three games. Seattle kept Chicago well under that figure.
Offensive mess
Seattle was excellent running the football in the first half and could have been leading 14-3 at the break if not for promising drives stalling late. The passing game was incredibly inconsistent as the Seahawks’ offense continues to be void of identity with one game left in the season.
But the run helped Seattle control the time of possession. The Seahawks are now 7-1 this season when attempting 20 or more run plays (22 versus Bears) and 3-6 when running it less than that. It’s been a stark difference when offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb abandons the run.
Regardless, the offense can’t be posting six points if it hopes to be competitive in the playoffs.
Up Next
The Seahawks travel to face the Rams at a to-be-determined time on Sunday, Jan. 5 at SoFi Stadium. That game may determine the NFC West title and which team will head to the playoffs.
First, LA has to face the Arizona Cardinals at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 28.
More Seahawks News
Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Eek Out Punting Contest, Secure 6-3 Win Over Bears
Halftime Observations: Seahawks Lead Bears in 6-3 TNF Snooze Fest
5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' Week 17 Game vs. Bears
Seahawks RBs Must Step Up in Ken Walker's Absence
Breaking Down Seahawks Playoff Scenarios Heading Into Week 17