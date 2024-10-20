Ken Walker III Active For Seahawks Against Falcons
After being added to the injury report on Saturday with an illness, the Seattle Seahawks will have starting running back Ken Walker III in uniform and ready to roll against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
As announced on Friday, Seattle will not have starting cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Tre Brown, who each are nursing ankle sprains. Woolen will miss his second consecutive game, while Brown will miss his first game of the season, thrusting rookie Nehemiah Pritchett into the lineup for his first career start against Atlanta's high-powered offense.
In addition, the Seahawks promoted cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad and safety Coby Bryant will be available to slide into the slot, which he played earlier in his career for the team.
Along the offensive line, right tackle Stone Forsythe will sit out due to a hand injury, forcing sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell into the starting lineup for the first time. The rookie out of Findlay has not played any regular season offensive snaps so far this year and has been a healthy scratch in five of the first six games.
While Jerrell will make his anticipated starting debut, fellow sixth-round guard Sataoa Laumea will have to wait another week to suit up for the first time with the Seahawks sitting him as a healthy scratch for the seventh time.
Rounding out Seattle's inactives, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson will be a healthy scratch for the second straight week. In the interior, after being activated from the PUP list two weeks ago, defensive tackle Cameron Young also will be out as a healthy scratch and Myles Adams will be held out due to a numbers game with newly-acquired Roy Robertson-Harris set to play mere days after coming over from Jacksonville via trade.
