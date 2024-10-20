All Seahawks

Ken Walker III Active For Seahawks Against Falcons

Ready to go despite having an illness, the Seahawks will have their lead back in Ken Walker III as they try to snap a three-game losing streak in Atlanta.

Corbin K. Smith

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
After being added to the injury report on Saturday with an illness, the Seattle Seahawks will have starting running back Ken Walker III in uniform and ready to roll against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As announced on Friday, Seattle will not have starting cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Tre Brown, who each are nursing ankle sprains. Woolen will miss his second consecutive game, while Brown will miss his first game of the season, thrusting rookie Nehemiah Pritchett into the lineup for his first career start against Atlanta's high-powered offense.

In addition, the Seahawks promoted cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad and safety Coby Bryant will be available to slide into the slot, which he played earlier in his career for the team.

Along the offensive line, right tackle Stone Forsythe will sit out due to a hand injury, forcing sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell into the starting lineup for the first time. The rookie out of Findlay has not played any regular season offensive snaps so far this year and has been a healthy scratch in five of the first six games.

While Jerrell will make his anticipated starting debut, fellow sixth-round guard Sataoa Laumea will have to wait another week to suit up for the first time with the Seahawks sitting him as a healthy scratch for the seventh time.

Rounding out Seattle's inactives, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson will be a healthy scratch for the second straight week. In the interior, after being activated from the PUP list two weeks ago, defensive tackle Cameron Young also will be out as a healthy scratch and Myles Adams will be held out due to a numbers game with newly-acquired Roy Robertson-Harris set to play mere days after coming over from Jacksonville via trade.

Corbin K. Smith
CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.

