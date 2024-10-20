Game Predictions: Seahawks Week 7 vs. Falcons
The Seattle Seahawks risk dropping to third in the NFC West standings in Week 7 after once having a two-game hold on first place. Seattle needs a win over the Atlanta Falcons to snap a three-game skid and not drop below .500 for the first time this season.
Back on the road for the first time since Sept. 30, the Seahawks (3-3) are coming off a 36-24 rivalry defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons (4-2) are riding a three-game win streak, most recently defeating the Carolina Panthers 38-20.
Seattle had 10 days of rest after playing three games in 11 days from Weeks 4–6, but they will still be without right tackle Stone Forsythe (hand) and cornerbacks Riq Woolen (ankle) and Tre Brown (ankle) — not counting the players that have recently landed on injured reserve. Starting running back Kenneth Walker III is also questionable with an illness.
Atlanta has ruled out starting linebackers Lorenzo Carter (concussion) and Troy Andersen, while starting safety Justin Simmons is questionable with a hamstring injury.
Can the Seahawks finally get back in the win column for the first time in nearly a month versus the Falcons? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in Seattle’s Week 7 road game against Atlanta.
Predictions For Week 7
Based on the fact Seattle has lost three straight games, will be missing three starters in Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, and Stone Forsythe, and has two rookies in Nehemiah Pritchett and Mike Jerrell set to make their first career starts, this may seem like an poor draw for Mike Macdonald's squad to rebound, especially playing on the road at a 10 AM PT kickoff. But even though the Falcons have won four of their first six games to climb to the top of the NFC South, at least on paper, there are several reasons why the Seahawks could actually match up quite well with this particular opponent.
On offense, Seattle has been hindered by a struggling offensive line both in the pass and run game, as Geno Smith has been under constant pressure and Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet haven't had much to work with in the ground game. But for as well as Atlanta has started the season, however, Raheem Morris' defense ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed and dead last in sacks, which should put a smile on coordinator Ryan Grubb's face considering the gauntlet of pass rushers his team has faced during their current losing streak. In theory, Smith should have time to operate in the pocket and the run game should be able to find traction with the Falcons missing two starting linebackers.
Defensively, the absence of Woolen and Brown creates some unfortunate depth concerns for Seattle with practice squad elevations Faion Hicks and Josh Jobe likely to see significant playing time facing off against talented receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Atlanta also has an exciting one-two backfield punch featuring Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, which could spell trouble for a run defense that has been gashed for more than 170 rushing yards per game in their losing streak. With that said, the Falcons rank 21st in rushing yards and Kirk Cousins has thrown five picks, showing a penchant for taking gambles into tight coverage when pressured.
With Seattle and Atlanta both having more concerns on defense - at least from a health perspective - this likely will be a seesaw, high scoring affair with both teams scoring into the 30s. Ultimately, Smith's stellar play in domes coupled with pass protection holding up better than it has in recent weeks will allow the Seahawks to find the end zone four times, including a pair of touchdowns for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as Macdonald's team outguns the Falcons for a critical, potentially season-saving, victory. -Corbin Smith
Corbin's Pick to Click: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Falcons have been incredibly stingy this season when it comes to giving up big plays, ranking first in the NFL allowing just eight plays of 20 or more yards. However, they rank 32nd in completion percentage allowed at north of 72 percent and slot cornerback Dee Alford has been the most vulnerable suspect in the secondary, surrendering a team-high 234 yards and two touchdowns in coverage so far. Smith-Njigba's performance has been inconsistent in his sophomore season, but with a size and quickness advantage over Alford against a defense that has been more than willing to give up short completions and missed a lot of tackles, this feels like a potential breakout game for the former Ohio State star attacking the middle of the field and creating after the catch.
Corbin's Prediction: Seahawks 34, Falcons 30
If anything we know about Mike Macdonald is true, the alleged “much-needed meeting” the team had on Monday, per DK Metcalf, will be the wake-up call this Seahawks team needed. Macdonald doesn’t appear to be a coach who deals well with failure, and a three-game skid following a perfect start has to sting immensely. This team has been cursed by injuries, sure, but this team still won games in Weeks 2–3 with injuries beginning to pile up.
Perhaps the biggest advantage Seattle has in this game — which it hasn’t had any other week this season — is a favorable matchup against a lackluster pass rush. Atlanta is dead last in pressure-to-sack percentage (7.04 percent) and 30th in team pressures (71). Seattle will be down to its fourth-string right tackle Michael Jerrell, who is replacing the league leader in pressure allowed by 16, but otherwise will have the same offensive line it had through six weeks. If they can keep Geno Smith even relatively more clean than they have this season, the offense may take off.
We could be looking at a shootout. Seattle is without two of its top three cornerbacks, and Atlanta has weapons galore with running back Bijan Robinson and wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney, among others. In theory, the Seahawks’ run defense should be improved with defensive tackle Byron Murphy II back in the fold and Roy Robertson-Harris now on the roster via trade. Kirk Cousins, like Smith, may need to sling the rock as both teams try to keep pace with one another.
The health of Walker will be a big factor for the Seahawks and whether they can establish the run. Even against a bad pass rush, any team can home in on Smith if they only expect him to drop straight back every snap. That area could decide the game in or out of Seattle’s favor. -Connor Benintendi
Connor’s Pick to Click: DT Byron Murphy II
This isn’t only because of Murphy’s comments during the week regarding Atlanta’s choice to pass on him in the draft. Seattle has lost all three games since Murphy has been sidelined, and its run defense has struggled mightily during that time. It seems when one piece is removed, the Seahawks haven’t had the depth to make up the difference. With Robertson-Harris and Murphy both being plugged in, the first-round rookie should have more vigor than ever after missing the first stretch of games of his career.
Connor’s Score Prediction: Seahawks 34, Falcons 26
