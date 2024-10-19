Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Added To Injury Report
As if the Seattle Seahawks weren't dealing with enough injury woes already, they received even more bad news on Saturday.
Seattle added star running back Kenneth Walker to the injury report as he battles an illness and he is now questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Walker dealt with an oblique injury earlier in the season, but he has been healthy since his return in late September, until Saturday at least.
Walker, who turns 24 on Sunday, has rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns (three of which came in his first game back against the Detroit Lions) in four games this season. Not quite up to his usual standard, though to be fair, the Seahawks' running game as a whole has struggled. They'd obviously prefer to have him healthy and active rather than not.
If Walker cannot go on Sunday, the Seahawks will turn to Zach Charbonnet as the lead back once again. Charbonnet, now in his second season, has rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Third-stringer Kenny McIntosh could see a few carries as well.
Additionally, the Seahawks elevated cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad for Sunday's game. With Riq Woolen, Tre Brown and Artie Burns — the latter of whom landed on injured reserve this week — all out against Atlanta, the Seahawks need every bit of secondary help they can get.
Both Jobe and Hicks will make their regular season Seahawks debut on Sunday, with the latter having not played since 2022, but the team believes they can be good assets for a beat-up secondary.
"We'll make a couple of moves tomorrow," head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday. "Faion [Hicks] will come up. Josh Jobe will come up and play. The other guys on the roster will get a great opportunity to go out there and show what they can do. I'm excited to see them play."
Kickoff from Mercedez-Benz Stadium is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday as the Seahawks look to end their three-game skid.
