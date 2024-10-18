Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb Explains DK Metcalf's Sideline Outburst vs. 49ers
During the first quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ 36-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, wide receiver DK Metcalf was captured by a CBS camera seizing a headset from an assistant coach to speak with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb upstairs.
Metcalf was upset, which was understandable considering Seattle trailed 3-0 and ended their three first-quarter drives with two punts and an interception. The clip gained traction on social media, particularly because it appeared Seattle was on its way to a three-game losing streak — an eventual reality for the team three quarters later.
When asked about Metcalf’s outburst on Thursday, Grubb downplayed the situation as “It’s a passionate game and it’s full of guys that are very passionate about their jobs.”
“The last thing you want to do is squash the competitive spirit,” Grubb said. “As long as you can get them from point A to point B and move through the moment and get them back to room temperature, you’re fine. I mean, it’s not the first time anybody’s lost their temper, myself included. It was honestly not a big thing at all. It was boom, next play. Move on.”
Both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and Metcalf have spoken to the media since the loss. Metcalf’s assessment of the situation was especially blunt, and he said he told Grubb, “We’ve got to run by defenders.” Metcalf wanted the ball thrown deep rather than ahead of the sticks.
“We were losing, we were getting three and outs,” Metcalf said on Wednesday. “If anybody isn’t upset about that, then you’re playing the wrong sport. I’m a very competitive person and I like winning, and that just goes into it. Me telling [Ryan] Grubb, it was Grubb who I was talking to on the headset, just telling him what I see.”
Smith and Metcalf each took responsibility for their hands in the loss, particularly on Smith’s second interception late in the game where Metcalf broke off his route to try and push for a deep shot.
Grubb applauded his star players’ accountability. They aren’t shying away from admitting their mistakes — even if it means taking the fall for one another.
“They’re awesome. That’s what they’re like. That’s who they are. That’s how they’re wired,” Grubb added. “They’re not going to duck those punches. They know what happened and that’s the kind of ownership those guys have. I’m not surprised at all. Both those guys reached out the day after the game … They want to get better. They want to be elite. And that’s how you get better is you own it. You move on and you try to fix the mistakes.”
Seattle’s passing offense has been the best in the league this season, at least in terms of volume. But that’s been a symptom of a struggling rushing attack that is yet to get off the ground.
Entering Week 7, Smith leads the league in pass attempts (251) and passing yards (1,778). Metcalf is fifth in targets (54) and fourth in receiving yards (469). When things aren’t going perfectly with the passing attack, the offense has stumbled. Tempers flared, as Grubb suggested.
The Seahawks have a chance to get back on track and snap a three-game skid on the road against the Atlanta Falcons at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 20.