Seahawks Rule Out 3 Starters For Week 7 Road Clash vs. Falcons
Continuing to deal with serious depth concerns along the offensive line and in the secondary, the Seattle Seahawks will officially be down three starters when they travel to face the Atlanta Falcons in a pivotal Week 7 matchup on Sunday.
Nursing a hand injury, the Seahawks ruled out right tackle Stone Forsythe, who has started each of the past five games with veterans Abraham Lucas and George Fant on the PUP and injured reserve lists respectively. In addition, starting cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Tre Brown will not suit up due to ankle injuries only days after cornerback Artie Burns landed on injured reserve, leaving the team incredibly short-handed in the defensive backfield.
Without Forsythe available, per coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks will plug rookie Mike Jerrell into the lineup to make his first career NFL start. The sixth-round pick out of Findlay has only suited up for one game this season, playing four special teams snaps in a loss to the 49ers last week, but has impressed the coaching staff with his progress on the practice field. Veteran Jason Peters will not be elevated from the practice squad as many expected.
Defensively, coach Mike Macdonald's hands may be tied in regard to how he can use star cornerback Devon Witherspoon with Woolen and Brown both sidelined. Typically playing extensive snaps both in the slot and on the boundary, he will likely be restricted to playing outside without Burns available for nickel duty and rookies Nehemiah Pritchett and Dee Williams being the only other cornerbacks on the roster currently.
To help offset Woolen and Brown's absence, according to Macdonald, the Seahawks will elevate ex-Eagles starter Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad as additional depth at cornerback and on special teams.
As an alternative possibility in-game, Seattle could slide third-year defensive back Coby Bryant back to cornerback, where he played on the boundary in college at Cincinnati and in the slot as a rookie two years ago. But with safety Rayshawn Jenkins heading to injured reserve this week after undergoing hand surgery, he may be called upon to fill in next to Julian Love in the secondary instead, further complicating the depth situation.
If there's any silver lining to the Seahawks' final injury report, no other players received injury designations, including receiver Tyler Lockett and defensive tackle Byron Murphy, who will return to action after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. After being held out of practice on Thursday with a foot issue, running back Kenny McIntosh will also suit up as a third option behind Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.
