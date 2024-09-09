Seattle Seahawks Erase First-Half Woes in Comeback Week 1 Victory Over Denver Broncos
A disastrous first two quarters for the Seattle Seahawks offense was propped up by the defense. Still, positive second-half adjustments helped the team secure a 26-20 season-opening win over the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 8.
After battling back from a 13-9 halftime deficit, wide receiver Tyler Lockett secured a 9-yard reception on a must-have third down conversion with 1:48 remaining in the game to secure the victory.
“It was a great win. Started just like we wanted it to start. Drew it up that way. Just wanted some adversity there,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald joked following the game. “Tell you what, on the sideline with our crew, the guys were poised. Nobody batted an eye. Knew what we needed to do to win the game, stuck to the plan, made some adjustments, and just kept playing. It's a long game.”
Despite the offense eventually recovering from the first-half struggles, the defense was the highlight for the Seahawks. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was held to just 3.3 yards per attempt (26 for 42, 138 yards, 2 interceptions) and Denver’s offense converted 5 of 18 third-down attempts. Seattle posted 304 total yards to Denver’s 231.
Seattle’s start was as bad as it could be. After receiving the ball to begin the game, quarterback Geno Smith was sacked for a loss of seven on the first play of the game. Then, Smith was hit low as he rolled out of the pocket on second down — throwing a dart right to Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton.
Denver took over on the Seahawks’ 20-yard line. The defense, however, held the Broncos to just three points.
“That’s what we asked for in game one,” Macdonald said. “You know, any time anything happens it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s go. We’re in the dark place. We’re right where we’re meant to be.’ [Aden Durde] had a great message to the guys and I thought he hit it spot on. That's what he talked about. Whatever the circumstance is, that’s perfect for the Seahawks and the guys. They’re bought in. They did a great job.”
That was the theme of the first half: The offense makes mistakes or gets put near its goal line; the defense plays damage control.
Seattle allowed just 15 yards on 10 plays over Denver’s first three possessions. Defenders were flying around and making punishing hits — particularly safeties Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins (and K’Von Wallace later on a forced fumble).
Seattle’s offensive line continued its best revolving door impression in the meantime, going three-and-out for its third straight possession to begin the contest.
Amid the most successful drive of the game for Seattle late in the first quarter, it couldn’t avoid further issues. Right tackle George Fant went down and was helped off the field. He was ruled out with a knee injury shortly after.
Postgame, Macdonald said he’s “not sure what’s going on” but Fant’s injury was definitely a knee issue and they will “figure that out.”
With the game tied 3-3, Love made an outstanding play early in the second quarter, intercepting Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on a pass intended for Courtland Sutton in the end zone. He caught it at the half-yard line, however, putting Seattle’s offense in a tough spot.
On the first play of that offensive drive, right guard Anthony Bradford was penalized for holding in the end zone, resulting in a safety. The Broncos took a 5-3 lead and got the ball back.
Seattle’s defense got yet another stop — continuing its statement as the only phase of the game going well for the Seahawks. But cornerback Dee Williams fumbled the ensuing punt return, setting the Broncos up inside Seattle’s 20-yard line for the second time in the first half.
Once again, Seattle held Denver to just three points.
“It’s a certain mentality you have to have in the red zone,” Macdonald said. “Execution, things happen faster. Like I said, for our whole football team, including the defense, nobody batted an eye and stayed poised and did our thing down there. We got to keep the red zone defense rolling.”
Smith capped off a 5-play, 70-yard drive with a 34-yard scamper to give his team its first lead of the game, 9-8, after a failed two-point attempt with just under six minutes remaining in the first half.
The Broncos were forced to punt again on its next drive, but they downed the ball inside of Seattle’s 1-yard line. Smith handed to running back Zach Charbonnet on first down, and the Seahawks offensive line collapsed immediately. It was another safety in favor of Denver, giving it the lead back, 10-9.
Denver picked up one more field goal before the half, heading to the locker room with a 13-9 advantage.
Grubb made the necessary adjustments in the second half to correct the offensive struggles. After posting just 102 yards of offense and nine points in the first half, Seattle put the ball in Kenneth Walker III’s hands and quickly piled up 179 yards and 17 points across the third quarter and first drive of the fourth period.
Walker, who was held to 19 rushing yards in the first half, had 81 rushing yards over the first three drives of the second half. He punched in a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Seattle a 16-13 lead and had another scoring rush negated on a hold on the next drive.
“Give it to K9 let him do his thing,” Macdonald said of second-half adjustments. “That’s how we’re going to have to operate. If we’re going to be successful, teams are going to take things away, and you need to be able to move and shake in game to be able to move the ball on the ground.”
Following a 30-yard scoring connection from Smith to Charbonnet, Seattle took a commanding 26-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Cornerback Riq Woolen secured his first interception of the season midway through the fourth quarter — Nix’s second of the game — but Denver had its best drive near the end. Nix and the Broncos offense put together a 7-play, 54-yard drive that was completed via a 4-yard scramble to the right by the first-year quarterback.
Seattle needed one more first down to finish the game. On a 3rd and 6 from the Seahawks’ 34-yard line, wide receiver Tyler Lockett pulled in a one-handed catch from Smith in the tightest of windows — completing a six-catch, 77-yard outing for the 10-year veteran.
Smith, who had about as poor of a start as he could have hoped, finished 18-of-25 passing for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Walker led Seattle’s rushers with 103 yards and a score on 20 carries.
“[Smith] embodies the whole team. We’re going to go as Geno goes,” Macdonald added. “Kept telling him to hang in there. I didn’t need to tell him anything. He was right on it, staying positive. On we went. He’s leading the charge.”
Love stood out defensively with 10 solo tackles (12 total), one tackle for loss, a pass deflection and an interception. He was just awarded a new three-year, $33 million extension earlier this offseason.
After being the second-worst run defense in the league last season, Seattle gave up four yards per carry (99 yards) in a statement for the defense.
Next up for the Seahawks is a 10 a.m. road game versus the New England Patriots (1-0) on Sunday, Sept. 15.