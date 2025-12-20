Seahawks burner Rashid Shaheed got a Rams assistant fired

Thursday Night Football was a chance for the Los Angeles Rams to take a significant lead in the race for the NFC West Division and the NFC’s No. 1 seed overall. Instead, the Seattle Seahawks showed they are the team to truly fear, taking the 38-37 win at home in overtime.

The Seahawks came together as a team to become the NFC’s new leader and current favorite for the NFC Conference title. Meanwhile, the Rams are starting to show more cracks and are starting to point fingers.

Saturday was another example of the finger-pointing from the Rams as they’ve fired Chase Blackburn as the special teams coordinator, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Blackburn has been with the Rams as the special teams coordinator since the 2023 season.

It is not hard to see that the Rams allowed the Seahawks to come back in all three phases of the game. The spark that ignited the fire for Seattle’s comeback was the 58-yard punt return for a touchdown from Rashid Shaheed with 8:02 left in the game.

After a successful two-point conversion, the Seahawks lowered the deficit to 30-22. The Seahawks tied up quickly in the following drive as the Rams’ offense couldn’t regain its productivity in regulation. The Rams also had a missed 48-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis late in the fourth quarter.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Schefter stated key issues in special teams helped lead Los Angeles to losing three of its four losses this season. The Rams, however, have shown to blow significant leads.

The Rams led as high as 26-7 early in the third quarter in the 33-26 Week 3 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Los Angeles also had a 28-24 lead in the middle of the fourth quarter of the 31-28 Week 13 road loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Rams are going by as many measures as possible to shift the blame. Head coach Sean McVay is challenging the league for future rulings of backwards passes that turn into fumbles after the Seahawks tied the game on a wild backwards pass that was swatted/hit a defender’s helmet and picked up by Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.

There is chaos with the Rams organization as this season might be one of the biggest opportunities possible for them to make a deep Super Bowl run. The loss by the Seahawks is a huge blow to the Rams' chances of securing a great playoff position. While it isn’t over, the Rams no longer control their own destiny to get the first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Seahawks, however, just need to win the final two games on the road in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 to secure the division and the NFC’s top prize.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Bruce Irvin apologizes for mocking Sam Darnold after comeback win

Seahawks clinch playoff berth with wildest regular season rally ever

Seahawks’improbable comeback breaks a 50-year long NFL streak