Bill Simmons hands Sam Darnold his flowers for leading Seahawks' comeback
Fans of NFL teams always seem to want more, don't they?
It's not enough for your team to be 12-3 and in control of the top seed in the NFC, as the Seattle Seahawks find themselves at the moment. Nor is it enough for local media to heap praise on the good guys. No. Fans want recognition from the national media. They want acknowledgement, acceptance... praise.
Well, national voices Bill Simmons and Peter Schrager delivered that in spades on Simmons' Ringer podcast, raving about the bounce-back performance from Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold after he led Seattle back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter after throwing two costly interceptions earlier in the game.
Have a listen.
To their point, it does feel as if the narrative around Darnold has shifted this week. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald went on his local radio show this week and deftly pointed out it's not the first time we've seen a performance like this from Darnold; noting pressure-packed comeback drives in crucial moments against the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams and Colts in earlier games.
It would bode well for the Seahawk's chances of reaching their fourth Super Bowl if Darnold can continue this level of clutch play, especially if he's finally cleared the mental hurdle of succeeding against the Rams. There's a good chance Seattle runs into them a third time later in the post-season.
Dan Viens is the creator and host of the Seahawks Forever YouTube channel, where his film study, analytics breakdowns, live shows, and in-depth interviews with some of the best and brightest from the Seahawks universe have earned a rapidly growing audience of fans. Before building his digital platform, Dan worked as a television sports director and reporter and covered the Seahawks professionally as a beat reporter and columnist for Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, and VOX Media. His work reflects a commitment to thoughtful, balanced analysis—rooted in objective reporting—while still embracing the passion and perspective of a lifelong fan.Follow SeahawksForever