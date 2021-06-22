Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Travis Homer

Viewed as the best pass protecting back on the roster, Homer should be the favorite to re-gain Seattle's third down back role. But after missing the final seven games of the 2020 season due to injury, the pressure will be turned up a notch with an improved cast competing against him for a roster spot.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Travis Homer, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 202 pounds

2020 Stats: 25 carries, 88 yards, nine receptions, one touchdown in nine games

A sixth-round selection out of Miami back in 2019, Homer came through late in his rookie season when the Seahawks were ravaged by injuries at running back, playing alongside Marshawn Lynch after he came out of retirement just before the playoffs. In the final two regular season games, he flashed with 78 rushing yards, eleven receptions for 56 yards, and stellar pass protection out of the backfield. But his sophomore season didn't quite go as planned, as he struggled averaging just 3.5 yards per carry through nine games in a reserve role before eventually landing on injured reserve due to a knee issue. He remained sidelined by a calf injury during OTAs, but he's expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp to compete to maintain a roster spot behind starter Chris Carson.

Best Case Scenario: Bouncing back from his injuries, Homer enjoys a stellar preseason as both a runner and receiver and winds up re-claiming the third-down back role. Thriving in coordinator Shane Waldron's offense, he rushes for 250 yards and snags 25 passes out of the backfield while also contributing on special teams.

Worst Case Scenario: While he competes valiantly, Homer loses ground on the depth chart to Alex Collins and undrafted rookie Josh Johnson, who each outperform him during preseason games. Squarely on the bubble, Seattle decides to keep Johnson on the 53-man roster instead and third-year back is a surprising cut in September.

What to Expect in 2021: While Homer struggled in 2020, former coordinator Brian Schottenheimer seemed to force the ball to him in predictable situations, setting him up for failure. He's still an explosive athlete with good burst and quickness who possesses soft hands and plays with great attitude and technique as a pass protector, which gives him an advantage in the third down back competition if healthy. Those qualities will likely keep him on the right side of the bubble staying on the team. With that said, at under 205 pounds, he doesn't have the prototypical build Seattle has preferred at the position and the presence of Collins, DeeJay Dallas, and Johnson will undoubtedly put pressure on him during training camp and the preseason. If he doesn't play at his best and/or battles further injuries in August, his roster spot could be in jeopardy given the depth around him.

