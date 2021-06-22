Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Geno Smith

Entering his third season with the Seahawks, Smith looks primed to be Russell Wilson's backup once again.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Geno Smith, Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 221 pounds

2020 Stats: Four completions for 33 yards, 94.2 passer rating versus Jets in Week 14

Smith has been Russell Wilson's backup and right hand man over the past two seasons, initially beating out Paxton Lynch for the role in 2019. With a superstar like Wilson ahead of him, opportunities to play are all but limited to the preseason and the fourth quarters of blowout victories. But the Seahawks are confident enough in the ability of the former Jets starter to serve in this role and command their offense if necessary, inking him to a new deal in each of the past three offseasons. Re-signing Smith and foregoing to add further competition for him this spring, Seattle appears set to have him as its second quarterback heading into Week 1.

Best Case Scenario: Smith gets to enjoy the return of the preseason and appears on the back end of a few blowouts for the Seahawks.

Worst Case Scenario: There shouldn't be much that gets in the way of Smith's roster spot unless Alex McGough or Danny Etling unexpectedly "wow" the Seahawks this summer or he gets hurt.

What to Expect in 2021: As has been the case since his arrival to Seattle, Smith has essentially been joined at the hip with Wilson this offseason. Barring injury, it's hard to imagine that relationship coming to an end anytime soon. McGough and Etling are mildly interesting and should get a decent run in the preseason, but unless one of them shows significant growth, Smith is going to be the backup and gives the Seahawks a quality insurance policy if Wilson somehow were to go down.

