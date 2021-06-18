Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Alex Collins

In football exile during the 2019 season due to off-field issues and injuries, Seattle gave Collins another chance as a practice squad signee last year and he maximized on his limited opportunities. Re-signed on a one-year deal, can he build off his stellar play to earn a roster spot this time around?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Alex Collins, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 208 pounds

2020 Stats: 18 carries, 77 yards, two touchdowns in three games

After not playing a single down in 2019, Collins emerged as a feel-good redemption story for the Seahawks last season. Drafted in the fifth round by Seattle in 2016, the organization released him shortly before the start of his second NFL season. Claimed off waivers by the Ravens, he then racked up nearly 1,000 yards rushing, but an arrest for firearm and marijuana possession led to his eventual release in 2019 and he suffered a broken leg weeks later, preventing him from signing elsewhere. Given another chance with his original team, he provided the Seahawks a much-needed boost late in the year with much of the running back stable battling injuries. With everyone coming back, including Chris Carson and a fully healthy Rashaad Penny, Collins will have to impress early in camp to stick around again.

Best Case Scenario: Running with power between the tackles and flashing as a receiver and pass protector during training camp and the preseason, Collins continues to earn Pete Carroll's trust as a potential third down alternative. Outplaying Travis Homer throughout August, he steals a roster spot to bring his career full circle.

Worst Case Scenario: Despite playing well in limited action last season, Collins isn't able to do enough with his limited reps to create separation against the likes of DeeJay Dallas and Homer and gets cut after the final exhibition game. With undrafted runner Josh Johnson also impressing, the team chooses to bring back the rookie on the practice squad instead.

What to Expect in 2021: The track records for Carson and Penny staying healthy all year is spotty at best and Collins has looked good taking advantage of extensive reps during Seattle's offseason program. If there is an injury immediately in camp, the former Arkansas star provides a strong insurance option boasting plenty of starting experience in the NFL. If everyone stays healthy, however, he will have to prove he is a viable option in the passing game to have a chance at beating out Travis Homer or DeeJay Dallas for a roster spot. Given that he collected 187 receiving yards on 23 catches for Baltimore in 2017, he has shown he is capable in spurts and if he contributes in that regard, he has a decent shot at unseating one of Seattle's other returning backs.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

