Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Tyler Ott

Coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, Ott will look to turn in another outstanding season as the trigger man for Seattle's kicking tandem of Jason Myers and Michael Dickson.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Tyler Ott, Long Snapper

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 253 pounds

2020 Stats: Appeared in all 18 regular season and playoff games

Ott will be entering his seventh year in the NFL and his fifth year with the Seahawks. If there’s one word to describe his tenure with the franchise so far, it’s all about consistency. The Harvard graduate has yet to miss a single game since getting signed back in 2017 and has been one of the most reliable long snappers in the NFL, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020 as a result. His name is rarely referenced on broadcasts, and that's a good thing at his position, which normally only draws attention for misfired and errant snaps. His presence played a key role in the success of punter Michael Dickson and kicker Jason Myers, who both turned in outstanding seasons in part due to consistently perfect snaps.

Best Case Scenario: Ott continues to be durable and reliable, starting all 17 games in the regular season and earning a second straight Pro Bowl selection as one of the most respected long snappers in the game today.

Worst Case Scenario: For the first time in his career, Ott struggles to consistently get the ball to Dickson on punts and as a holder for Myers on the field goal team, creating questions about his future beyond 2021.

What to Expect in 2021: Although any injury is possible playing professional football, Ott’s chances of staying on the field should be good given the position he plays and the team can count on him being in the lineup for the entire season. Continuing to play an integral role for Seattle's special teams unit, his efficiency will remain crucial to the success of Dickson and Myers, making his long snapping far more important than casual fans may understand. Assuming he stays on the field, he should be primed for another strong season.

