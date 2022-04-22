Seahawks Draft Profile: Jalyn Armour-Davis

A late bloomer at Alabama, Jalyn Armour-Davis is generating buzz with his length, athleticism and willingness as a tackler. As one of new Seahawks secondary coach Karl Scott's former pupils with the Crimson Tide, could he follow his former coach to Seattle?

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds.

Over the next month leading up to draft weekend, the AllSeahawks writing staff will dish out in-depth profiles on numerous prospects who could be targets on Seattle's big board.

The Seahawks lost cornerback D.J. Reed this offseason, shortening the depth at corner. The new defensive staff is anxious to make a statement with an improved passing defense. Might Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis be able to help with that endeavor?

Background

A four-star recruit out of Mobile, Alabama, Armour-Davis stayed in his native state to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. An early injury in his collegiate career put him behind on the depth chart in 2019 and 2020. He finally earned a starting spot ahead of last season, finishing 2021 tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He added 32 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and four pass breakups in 11 starts. Alabama had a top-10 defense in 2021, the only year Armour-Davis started.

Strengths

Armour-Davis possesses traits that cannot be coached such as length and speed. At 6-foot-1 with 307/8-inch arms and a 4.39 40-yard dash, Pete Carroll would salivate at his measurables.

He uses that ability to mirror receivers off the snap. He accelerates well and usually keeps up with even the most speedy receivers on the outside. On crossing routes, Armour-Davis uses his length and closing speed to be disruptive.

In the run game, he is a willing participant and finishes well. Even when he allows a catch, he does a good job limiting the damage and not allowing big gains after the catch.

In a way, the fact that he has only been a starter for one year is a plus. His potential is immense and untapped. A diverse defensive coaching staff like Seattle could aid in him reaching another level.

Weaknesses

His lack of experience may worry some coaches, starting just 11 games over his four years at Alabama.

Given his lack of starting experience, the word "raw" comes to mind. He is likely not a day-one starting outside corner. He will need some seasoning.

While he has fantastic vertical speed to run with receivers downfield, he lacks that elite twitch and change-of-direction agility to stay with receivers underneath, especially when they make double moves.

At times, he tends to play with his back to the quarterback too long, creating long catches and penalties downfield. He will need to improve on getting his head turned around in time to make a play on the ball in the NFL.

Fit in Seattle

If there was a head coach in the NFL that could mold Armour-Davis' skillset into him becoming a solid corner at the highest level, it's Pete Carroll. Plus, the Seahawks just brought in defensive minds such as Sean Desai and Karl Scott, both of whom have vast amounts of experience working with defensive backs. Interestingly, Scott coached defensive backs at Alabama from 2018-2020, three seasons in which Armour-Davis was in the program.

Seattle re-signed Sidney Jones and still has 2021 fourth-round pick Tre Brown on the road to recovery after a strong, albeit brief stint in his rookie year. Even after signing Artie Burns and Justin Coleman, losing D.J. Reed was a big blow. A player like Armour-Davis could eventually help in filling that void after some coaching and experience.

