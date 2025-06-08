Dynasty expert labels Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe 'bust to avoid'
Jalen Milroe could be the most-gifted quarterback in the class of 2025. He certainly has as much arm power and rushing ability as any of them. However, Milroe still has a lot of developing to do before he's ready to start at the next level for the Seattle Seahawks.
For now, Sam Darnold is slated to take over as the starting quarterback in place of Geno Smith and Drew Lock is returning as Seattle's primary backup at this spot. That makes Milroe a distant third on the depth chart - and even if he does see the field in some packages that means he's out of the picture as far as impactful fantasy football players go.
According to Derek Brown at Fantasy Pros, Milroe is one quarterback to fade in your dynasty drafts, labeling him as a bust to avoid.
"The rushing upside of Milroe, if he gets the starting opportunity, is enticing, but his skills as a passer are frightening. In his final collegiate season at Alabama, Milroe ranked 60th in adjusted completion rate, 36th in big-time throw rate, and 66th in adjusted completion rate from a clean pocket (per PFF). Milroe will go before I’m willing to take him in most Superflex rookie drafts. It feels more like burning a rookie draft pick than a well-composed dart throw. He’s a viable late second-round draft pick if you want to take the plunge, but I’m not drafting him until the late third round."
Then again, we just don't know what the future holds. There's always a chance that Darnold could suffer a serious injury early in the season - especially playing behind this offensive line - which would give head coach Mike Macdonald an interesting choice to make at QB.
While Lock probably gives Seattle a better chance to win any particular game at this point, the Seahawks might get more value by starting Milroe and getting the process of his development going as much as possible while he's still a rookie. Practice and preseason games are great, but the only way he's really going to learn is by starting in a real game.
