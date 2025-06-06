Should Seahawks call Commanders about a trade for their disgruntled star receiver?
The Seattle Seahawks offense has undergone major changes since the start of the 2025 NFL offseason. Not only did they trade away quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf, the team released veteran Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons in Seattle.
With Sam Darnold stepping in for Smith, the Seahawks must do everything possible to set their new starting quarterback up for success this season. The team signed former Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling to replace Metcalf and Lockett, but was that enough?
Even with an ascending Jaxon Smith-Njigba taking over as the No. 1 wideout, Seattle could benefit from adding another weapon. One player who could be available on the trade market is Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, McLaurin is unhappy with his current contract situation in Washington.
"Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal," wrote Schultz. "As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll report for mandatory minicamp.”
McLaurin, who's entering the final year of his deal with the Commanders, has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in his last five seasons. His rookie year was the only season he finished with less than 1,000 yards (919 yards in 2019).
Last year, the Commanders shocked the rest of the league by making it to the NFC Championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles. McLaurin recorded a career-high 13 touchdowns last season.
The 29-year-old has a salary cap hit of $25.5 million this season. If the Commanders were to trade him, they would only have to pay his $5.6 million bonus while shedding almost $20 million in cap space.
According to Over The Cap, the Seahawks have over $31 million in cap space available, which is enough to pull off a trade for McLaurin. Since entering the league as a third-round pick out of Ohio State, "Scary Terry" has racked up 460 receptions for 6,379 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns.
If Seahawks general manager John Schneider truly wants to set his quarterback up for success, trading for McLaurin has to be considered.
