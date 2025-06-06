Seahawks OTAs: Big change in rotation for offensive line at final open practice
The competition at center is heating up as the Seattle Seahawks' organized team activities progressed through the second week. Seattle's starter to finish last season may have some stiff competition heading into mandatory minicamp June 17-19 and training camp in late July.
Whereas third-year former Rimington Trophy winner Olu Oluwatimi was taking the majority of the first-team reps early in OTAs, 2024 undrafted free agent Jalen Sundell saw an increase in time with the starters during the team's final open practice on June 5, per Seattle Sports 710AM's Cameron Van Til. It's most likely just the coaches wanting to see Sundell in extended action there, but it also means the center position may be as "wide open" as the right guard spot.
"In general, the first-team reps went to Charles Cross at left tackle, rookie first-round pick Grey Zabel at left guard, either Jalen Sundell or Olu Oluwatimi at center, either Christian Haynes or Anthony Bradford at right guard, and Abraham Lucas at right tackle," Van Til wrote. "The one difference from Monday was that Sundell began as the first-team center over Oluwatimi."
Oluwatimi, a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Michigan, stepped in as the starter for the Seahawks' final eight games last season after Connor Williams abruptly retired midseason. He played well, but Sundell has been an intriguing prospect since making the team's initial 53-man roster last season.
A three-time FCS champion at North Dakota State, Sundell hails from the same school the Seahawks just selected No. 18 overall pick Grey Zabel from. Sundell played in 12 games as a rookie but only played 57 total offensive snaps. In his time on the field, however, Sundell showed the athleticism and power that could make him a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme.
Even though Oluwatimi has more NFL experience, Sundell is clearly firmly in the running for the starting center job. Once the pads are on in training camp, we will have much more clarity on who the leading candidate is to win the job.
