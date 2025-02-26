John Schneider has 3-word answer on Tyler Lockett’s future with Seahawks
Teams utilize the period of the offseason near the NFL Scouting Combine for more than just evaluating college talent. It's also a time when franchises are sorting out what to do with players currently on the roster so they know what positions to heavily scout.
Tyler Lockett is one of those players for the Seattle Seahawks, as his cap hit in 2025 doesn't match his expected role in the offense. Lockett fell to WR3 for the team this season with the emergence of 2023 first-round receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who tied his single-season franchise reception record.
Lockett's cap hit next season is nearly $31 million, which is more than a tenth of the team's total projected cap. Seahawks general manager John Schneider said they will be meeting with the 33-year-old's agent this week to discuss his future with the team.
"I don't know," Schneider said when asked if Lockett will be on the team next season. "We'll see how that conversation goes."
If Lockett is cut or traded, Seattle will likely look to the draft to replace his role in the offense. He has been one of the most steady, productive receivers in franchise history for most of his 10-year career. Lockett is second all-time in the Seahawks' record books in catches (661), receiving yards (8,594) and receiving touchdowns (61).
Still, Lockett's situation is far from the only one currently being addressed by Schneider. He will also be speaking to the agents of linebacker Ernest Jones IV and quarterback Geno Smith as the Seahawks begin building their 2025 roster.
Jones is set to hit the free agent market on March 12 if the team doesn't sign him to a new deal, and Smith is a candidate for an extension despite being under contract next season.
Schneider is tasked with trimming Seattle's projected $6.5 million cap deficit in 2025, and Lockett's situation is one that has to be handled sooner or later. They could possibly restructure his deal somehow to make it more team-friendly.
