Browns RB Kareem Hunt Requests Trade; Should Seahawks Be Interested?

It's no secret that the Seattle Seahawks will have a new running game in 2022, and it's also no longer a secret that Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt wants a trade.

According to Cleveland.com, Hunt has requested a trade from the Browns.

There are multiple reasons we can infer why Hunt might want to be traded.

At first glance, Hunt is an impending free agent this upcoming season and the team has not shown interest in re-signing him at the moment. He's also in a difficult position to be paid top dollar for a running back as he sits behind Nick Chubb on the depth chart.

Chubb and Hunt form one of the best running back tandems in the NFL, and Hunt might want to play for a team this season as a starter to prove that he should be paid starter-like money in free agency.

At the start of his career, Hunt was a starting running back for the Kansas City Chiefs and even led the league in rushing yards his rookie season with 1327.

However, he was released in the middle of his second season with the team after a video of him assaulting a woman surfaced on the internet. No charges were made against Hunt, which led to the Browns being able to pick him up for the 2019 season.

While Hunt has had a checkered past in the NFL, he could give the Seahawks an added boost in the backfield.

With Chris Carson retiring, the team is relying on former first-round pick Rashaad Penny and second-round rookie Ken Walker III to hold the fort down at running back. Out of Penny, Walker and Hunt, the Browns trade candidate has the best opportunity to be successful in 2022 based on his past success.

The Browns say they won't trade Hunt, likely because he's a huge asset for a team with no clue on how many games Deshaun Watson will be suspended. But if the Seahawks are interested and make an enticing offer, it might be enough for the Browns to bite.

