Analysis: Key Matchups to Watch in Seahawks NFC West Opener vs. 49ers

Looking to stay on top of the NFC West early in the 2022 season after upsetting the Broncos in Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks will hit the road for their NFC West opener against the 49ers.

Despite a strong outing from quarterback Geno Smith and a stingy defense on Monday Night Football to open the season, Seattle enters the latest installment of its bitter rivalry with San Francisco as a heavy underdog.

Seeking a second straight win, here are six key matchups to watch as the Seahawks battle the 49ers at Levis Stadium:

Seahawks tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas versus 49ers edge rushers Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam

For most of last week's opener, Cross and Lucas held up fine against Denver's duo of Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, allowing Geno Smith plenty of time to scan the field and operate in the pocket with the exception of two fourth quarter sacks by Chubb. But Bosa presents a whole different animal, as the former Ohio State star rebounded from a torn ACL to post 15.5 sacks and an NFL-best 21 tackles for loss last season, terrorizing opposing tackles as a rusher and run defender. He's already off to a quick start, as he secured his first sack in last week's loss in Chicago, and he produced 2.0 sacks and six quarterback hits in two contests against Seattle last season. Typically seeing action from the right and left side, both rookies will have to deal with the immensely talented, high motor rusher.

While Bosa will - or at least should in theory - draw consistent help from running backs and tight ends rushing against Cross and Lucas, he isn't the only pass rushing threat on a loaded defensive line. Ebukam, who started his career with the Rams, has 19.5 career sacks and brought down Justin Fields to get off to a good start in his second season with the 49ers. A twitchy 245-pound rusher, his speed and quickness could present problems for both rookie tackles, while rookie Drake Jackson has intriguing athletic tools and has already worked his way into San Francisco's defensive rotation, creating a trio of feisty rushers to contend with. If Cross and Lucas can't keep them away from Smith, it's going to be a long afternoon by the bay.

Seahawks linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton versus 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and running back group

For a second straight week, the Seahawks will face a mobile quarterback in Lance, who has proven to be a far more effective runner than passer at this stage of his career. Built with a powerful 6-foot-4, 224-pound frame, he averaged three yards per carry after contact as a rookie last season and can be a handful to bring down on designed quarterback runs as well as improvised scrambles. Coach Kyle Shanahan will sprinkle in option runs and QB counters that weren't part of the offense with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, creating another dynamic for Brooks and Barton to deal with against an already challenging scheme to defend.

As for the 49ers' running back group, losing starter Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury was a significant blow. But Shanahan has never had issues keeping his run game afloat with a by-committee approach and he still has plenty of options at his disposal, including using receiver Deebo Samuel, who rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. Hard-running veteran Jeff Wilson will likely earn the start, while third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price should make his NFL debut and provide another quality alternative for Lance to hand off to. The linebackers will have to flow well to the football, maintain run fits, and be decisive in their reads to effectively slow down a well-oiled rushing machine.

Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett versus 49ers cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley

Taking advantage of a mismatch with their tight ends against the Broncos linebackers, Smith and the Seahawks didn't lean as heavily on Metcalf and Lockett in the passing game in Week 1, as neither player eclipsed 60 yards receiving or scored a touchdown in the low-scoring win. While the 49ers have upgraded their secondary by signing Ward in free agency, the cornerback group still looks ripe for allowing occasional big plays, as they allowed a 51-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis in pouring rain last weekend. On top of that, both Metcalf and Lockett have had great success against their rivals in previous matchups.

Back in 2020, Metcalf lit up Moseley for 120 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions in a Week 8 victory. He's amassed over 450 yards in six career games against San Francisco, proving to be a thorn in the rival's side regardless of who has lined up opposite of him. Defending Lockett has also been problematic, as he has scored four touchdowns in his past six games against the 49ers. Adding further intrigue, he caught two passes for 55 yards against Ward when the two faced each other in 2018, so he has a track record of success against the new starter. As long as Smith has time to get the ball downfield, the Seahawks should be confident they can hit on a few explosives to their receivers that they didn't attempt a week ago.

Seahawks edge rushers Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu versus 49ers tackles Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey

Shining in his Seahawks debut, Nwosu earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors stuffing the stat sheet with seven tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble on Monday night. Finding his way to the quarterback and making plays against the run will be tougher this week with an All-Pro road grader in Williams across from him, however. He will have to take his physicality to another level to hold up at the point of attack, particularly in the run game where the massive, athletic tackle tends to dominate opponents. As a rusher, his quickness may give him an edge against the aging blocker, who did yield three pressures in Week 1.

On the opposite side of the defense, Seattle simply needs more from Taylor, who turned in a somewhat disappointing first game last week. Though a couple of missed holds helped prevent him from getting to the quarterback, he only had three pressures rushing Wilson and needs to be a bigger factor harassing Lance. Most importantly, he was a borderline liability defending the run on Monday night, often playing his way into the same gap as a teammate or getting bullied off the edge. The Broncos took advantage, enjoying their greatest success running off the right tackle right at the third-year linebacker. Shanahan and the 49ers absolutely will take notice of that success and the onus will fall on Taylor to be more assignment-sound and buck up against the run this weekend.

Seahawks guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis, center Austin Blythe versus 49ers defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw

For the Seahawks to win what should be a physical slugfest as usual, they will need their interior offensive line to step up in the run blocking department against a superior opponent compared to a week ago. Armstead has produced at least 6.0 sacks in two of the past three seasons and consistently earns strong grades as a run defender from Pro Football Focus, while injuries have kept Kinlaw from playing to his potential but he remains a problem due to his size and athleticism. Both of those players can wreak havoc as interior penetrators and only benefit from the presence of Bosa and Ebukam on the outside.

In two matchups a year ago, Seattle had a hard time running the ball against San Francisco. With that said, the team did find moderate success running between the tackles, particularly with Alex Collins in a Week 4 road win. Getting outside won't be easy with linebacker Fred Warner roaming the field and Bosa/Ebukam setting the edge, but if Jackson and Lewis can create some push against Armstead and Kinlaw, Rashaad Penny and rookie Ken Walker III could do some serious damage on inside or mid-zone runs as well as duo concepts.

Seahawks cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Mike Jackson versus 49ers receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk

Only seven games into his young career, Lance has struggled with accuracy as a passer, completing only 54 percent of his attempts. But as the Seahawks learned the hard way a year ago in Week 4, he has a cannon for an arm and has the weapons in his arsenal to inflict damage as a downfield passer. After subbing in for an injured Garoppolo, he threw a 76-yard touchdown to Samuel against busted coverage and later added a second scoring toss to his star wideout.

Though Lance may not have tight end George Kittle for this latest rivalry match, Samuel has been a one-man wrecking ball against the Seahawks and his ability to create after the catch and break tackles has given coach Pete Carroll's unit fits. Opposite of him, Aiyuk boasts elite speed and presents the 49ers best pure deep threat. Woolen and Jackson performed well against a talented Broncos receiving corps and didn't allow any touchdowns in coverage, but Sunday's contest will test them as tacklers and they will have to be on their toes readying for an occasional deep shot from Lance, especially off play action.

