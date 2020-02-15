SeahawkMaven
Film Breakdown: Seahawks DT Poona Ford on Cusp of Stardom

CorbinSmithNFL

After not hearing his name called at the 2018 NFL Draft, Poona Ford emerged as the latest undrafted success story in the Pacific Northwest.

Earning a roster spot out of training camp, Ford played in 11 games for the Seahawks, registering 21 tackles and two quarterback hits. Following a strong end to the season, including recording three tackles for loss in a home win over the 49ers, the coaching staff expected him to take on a greater role defensively in 2019.

That's exactly what Ford did, taking advantage of his first opportunity to compete for a starting job last summer. He drew raving reviews throughout training camp, including from center Justin Britt, who told reporters he could be “one of the best nose tackles ever.”

Ford already looked to have a starting role locked up, but his importance to Seattle's success increased even further when Jarran Reed received a six-game suspension from the NFL in late July.

A full-time starter for the first time in his career, Ford produced 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in 14 starts, receiving a respectable 73.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. He also started both of Seattle's playoff games, making six tackles and a tackle for loss.

Looking back, how did Ford perform in his second season with the Seahawks? Check out my latest film breakdown as I analyze several of his best plays from the 2019 campaign.

