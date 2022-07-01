Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Mike Jackson

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Mike Jackson, Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

2021 Stats: Two tackles, one pass breakup

Jackson signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad before Week 1 and stayed there for the entire 2021 campaign. However, as an outbreak of COVID-19 ravaged the team’s secondary during the final weeks of the season, the Miami (FL) product was elevated to the active roster and even played 25 defensive snaps in a Week 17 win over the Lions—his former team for a brief period of time. He didn’t waste those snaps either, putting together an impressive showing in which neither of the targets that came his way were caught, with one resulting in a pass breakup to his credit. As a result, Seattle signed the fourth-year man to a reserve/future contract the day after its season ended and will get a longer look at him this summer.

Best Case Scenario: Proving that his Week 17 success wasn’t a fluke, Jackson carves out a role for himself on the back end of the Seahawks’ cornerback group and also excels on special teams.

Worst Case Scenario: Lost in a crowded position with two rookies vaulting ahead of him on the depth chart, Jackson is cut and forced to look for his fourth team in as many seasons.

What to Expect in 2022: The Seahawks may have gotten worse at cornerback with the departure of D.J. Reed, but the subsequent arrivals of Artie Burns, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, and Justin Coleman could keep available roster spots at a minimum for players like Jackson. In order to break camp with the team, he’ll need a strong camp and an even better preseason both defensively and on special teams. If not, he’ll be heading back to the practice squad, whether that’s in Seattle or somewhere else.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart | Josh Jones | John Reid