Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Tyler Ott

Barring an unforeseen injury, the dependable Tyler Ott will once again be donning #69 as the long snapper for the Seattle Seahawks for the 6th straight season. Nice.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Tyler Ott, Long Snapper

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 253 pounds

2021 Stats: 17 games played, 157 special teams snaps

Long snapper is one of those positions that most people don’t think about unless there’s a problem. If their name is called, it’s generally because there was a bad snap leading to a turnover or missed kick. Thankfully, Tyler Ott has been nearly invisible – in a good way – as the long snapper for the Seahawks. Ott, a Harvard graduate, began his career in 2015 but only appeared in one game for the New York Giants before spending three games with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016. Seattle signed him as a free agent in 2017 and he went on to beat out Nolan Frese in a training camp competition for the long snapper position. Ott has played in all 81 regular season games since then, providing stability to both the punting and kicking units. He was voted to the Pro-Bowl in 2020.

Best Case Scenario: The trend of stability continues, as Ott snaps his way through another 17 regular season games. The field goal unit improves after a down year, leading to another Pro-Bowl selection for Ott.

Worst Case Scenario: While covering a punt, Ott takes a blindside block and is placed on injured reserve. The Seahawks bring in a young replacement long snapper who performs well. Ott now has a battle on his hands for next season.

What to Expect in 2022: Ott has been everything that the Seahawks want in a long snapper – dependable and durable. As long as that continues to be the case, there is no reason to bet against him being the long snapper for this season. Ott is in the final year of his contract, so his long-term future may be a question. However, long snappers can have very long NFL careers and Ott just turned 30 in February. Unless there is a drastic change in performance, he can be counted on as the Seahawks long snapper for 2022 – and likely well beyond that.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

