Seahawks vs. Cowboys Preseason: Who Will Play, How To Watch

The Seattle Seahawks head southeast to meet the Dallas Cowboys in Arlinton, Texas, in what will be the final preseason matchup for each team.

The Seahawks continue to evaluate the competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith at starting quarterback. The door remains open for Lock, who despite testing positive for COVID last week and missing the second preseason game, can still earn himself the job. Lock practiced Sunday for the first time since the positive test and made a positive impression on Carroll.

“The plan has been adjusted,” Carroll said, adding that Lock will "play a lot" against Dallas.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III recently underwent surgery to repair a hernia injury. There is hope for he will be available in Week 1 but the ailment could keep him out for an indefinite amount of time, per Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“He’s still pretty tender,” Carroll said Sunday. “I was with him today. He’s got some things to heal, to go in and do what they did. So, it’s just a matter of time, but we don’t have a designated sequence yet. We’ll have to see how he responds."

Should Lock start Seattle's season opener, it will be against Denver, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2019.

For Dallas, coach Mike McCarthy has indicated the starters will sit out again in the preseason finale.

McCarthy suggested ahead of practice on Tuesday that good work by his starters for the next two days would allow the team to repeat the approach for preseason game No. 3.

In other words, Dallas will continue the plan for previous matchups at the Broncos and Chargers: Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons and the first-teamers on the sideline.

"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."

First-round draft pick Tyler Smith isn’t going to play in the preseason finale because of his mild ankle injury. And veteran left tackle Tyron Smith is out "for months'' after sustaining a hamstring tear at practice.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (0-2)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Friday, August 26, 2022, 5 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +6.5

TOTAL: 37.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +240, Seahawks -300

