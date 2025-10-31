NFL analyst breaks down why we haven’t seen best from Seahawks defense yet
The Seattle Seahawks have allowed the 10th-fewest total yards per game in the league. No team has been stingier against the run. Mike Macdonald’s defense has racked up 23 sacks and allowed only 13 offensive touchdowns in seven games. And this is a unit that has not been healthy this season.
“Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon has been limited to just two games due to a knee injury,” said Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports. “Veteran safety Julian Love has played just three games due to a hamstring injury. And talented rookie safety Nick Emmanwori has played just three full games due to an ankle injury.”
In a recent interview with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell made an excellent point when it came to the ‘Hawks’ defense.
“I just want to see the five (defensive backs) they were clearly counting on before the season actually play a snap together, because it’s going to be really exciting,” explained Barnwell. “I think it’s gonna open up a lot of possibilities, not just in the secondary, but now it opens up so (much) for you in terms of whether you want to blitz, whether you want to rush.”
“You can do a lot more stuff,” added Barnwell, “if you trust the five guys you have back there at defensive back.”
Witherspoon’s lack of playing time this season has hurt this group as well. He’s missed three straight games and five of the club’s seven contests this year. “I mean, if you were going to think (before the season) about,” said Barnwell, OK, why is this defense going to be really good? Who’s going to be standing out?
"Devon Witherspoon would be one of the very first names you would mention," added Barnwell, "and deservedly so. He is a phenomenal football player. But he’s now missed pretty much the entire season, outside of (two) games.”
It would be fascinating to see this defense healthy and firing on all cylinders.
