Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson Run Over Seahawks for First Win of Season
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) are heading home on a happy flight after a 27-23 win against the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at Lumen Field Sunday.
With the win, the Falcons escape being one of three winless teams in the NFL. Now, only the Houston Texans (0-2-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) are the only teams yet to have won a game through three weeks in the season.
The Falcons' win was powered by running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who ran for a career-high 141 yards, which breaks his previous best that he set two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints.
The Falcons trailed 20-17 at halftime, but made the necessary adjustments on the defensive side of the ball in the second half to win the game. The Falcons allowed just a field goal to the Seahawks after the teams left the locker room.
The Falcons nearly blew their 27-23 lead with minutes to go after Marcus Mariota fumbled the ball on a drive that was interrupted by a rogue drone hovering the field, ruining the momentum and turning the ball back over to the Seahawks.
However, second-year safety Richie Grant came up with a big interception on fourth-and-long to seal the victory for Atlanta.
The Falcons will return home for Week 4 and host the 2-1 Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
