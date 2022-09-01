Seahawks Quarterback Battle 'Always On' Says Pete Carroll

The 2022 NFL season will see the Seattle Seahawks embark on a journey into a new era for the franchise.

After 10 seasons with quarterback Russell Wilson under center for the Seahawks, they will be starting a new quarterback to start the season following a trade of Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Following a quarterback competition throughout the offseason, coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the Seahawks' starting quarterback for their season opener following Seattle's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, despite Smith being named the starter for Week 1, Carroll acknowledged that the competition is not completely over and Drew Lock could still earn starting time at some point, which both quarterbacks know.

“Yeah, I think that they understand that, that it’s always on,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Whether Lock does well enough in practice or Smith plays poorly which opens the door for Lock to start, is yet to be seen. Lock has at points in his career shown flashes of being a reliable starter but has never consistently done enough to win lock down a starting job early in his career with the Broncos.

In three seasons with the Broncos Lock threw for 4,740 yards and 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, appearing in only 24 games.

The future at the quarterback position for the Seahawks is very much up in the air, with the shoes of Wilson big ones to follow. However, as for this season, the quarterback battle will remain on until one quarterback cements himself as the guy.

