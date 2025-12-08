Seahawk vs. Colts: Early odds revealed for Week 15 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks (10-3) should be feeling great about their chances to be a threat for the playoffs this season. The Indianapolis Colts (8-5) are feeling the exact opposite after a disastrous turn of events on Sunday, resulting in their third consecutive loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released its odds for the upcoming Week 15 slate of games, including the matchup as the Seahawks host the Colts on Sunday. The Seahawks open as a 10.5-point favorite over the Colts with a -700 moneyline bet. Finally, the over/under is set at 42.5 points with the same earnings currently set for over or under.

Three teams open up as bigger favorites to win than the Seahawks, but the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers are facing teams with losing records.

Just a few weeks ago, the Colts were one of the most feared teams in the league as both sides of the field were clicking. They even saw an emergence of a potential franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones, who had been stellar through the first half of the season.

As the Colts started to struggle, they couldn’t find ways to adapt, mostly on defense. In the Colts’ 36-19 road loss to the Jaguars, Jones suffered an Achilles injury that's likely torn, but either way, he is out for the season.

The only other quarterback on the roster for the Colts is rookie Riley Leonard. They are likely to sign another quarterback soon, but Leonard could be the starter, at least for the Week 15 matchup.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Seahawks, however, are coming off their third consecutive win after dominating the Atlanta Falcons on the road in the second half to win 37-9. Seattle’s defense is playing at an elite level as it hasn’t allowed a touchdown in two games. The Seahawks also haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 22 consecutive games.

Offensively, the Seahawks struggled at the line of scrimmage, and quarterback Sam Darnold was bad in the first half. In the second half, however, they turned it around completely with an explosive performance.

Seattle scored 31 points in the second half, making it the team’s fourth game this season to account for more than 30 points in a half. The rest of the league has combined for six games.

There is a chance that the spread will go down as the conversation of the Colts’ bad luck and Jones’ injury dies down. Either way, there is a lot of trust for the Seahawks to account for another big win in Week 15. The Seahawks have six games this season where they’ve won by more than 10 points, including the 31-17 Week 2 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from a dominant win over Falcons

Takeaways from Seattle’s throttling road win over Atlanta Falcons

Richard Sherman puts trash-talking Cowboys receiver in his place