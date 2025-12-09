Former Super Bowl champ and analyst has Seahawks high on weekly power rankings

With just a few weeks of the 2025 NFL regular season left, it is starting to become evident who is the most consistent in the league. The Seattle Seahawks (10-3) have been among those teams that have been playing at a high level since the start of the season.

On Tuesday, former Super Bowl champion and current analyst on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike Chris Canty released his weekly top five power rankings going into Week 15. Canty listed the Seahawks at No. 1 ahead of the other 10-win or elite teams in the league. The Seahawks are ahead of the Green Bay Packers at No. 2, the New England Patriots at No. 3, the Denver Broncos at No. 4, and the Los Angeles Rams at No. 5.

Canty has been high on the Seahawks through most of the season based on the stellar pay of their defense. He has had them at No. 1 for a few weeks, including the week leading into the Week 11 road game against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week, he had Seattle No. 2, just behind the Chicago Bears, who lost on Sunday to the Packers.

The Seahawks’ defense has been a big reason for the team’s emergence among the elite teams in the league. They are allowing an average of 17.4 points per game, which is second in the league. They are also fourth in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (91.1) and 11th in passing yards allowed per game (197.1).

Canty has praised the Seahawks’ offense, especially wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback Sam Darnold. The Seahawks rank second in points per game (29.8) and ninth in passing yards (235.6).

There was some backlash with the rankings, as there is with anything involving the Seahawks, from host Evan Cohen. He has dismissed the idea of the Seahawks being at the top of the league or high in the power rankings due to his distrust and often trolling attitude towards Darnold.

It should be noted that Cohen is a Patriots fan and has openly mocked Darnold for many instances, during and after his time with the New York Jets. Despite doubt from Cohen and some of the listeners who call into the show, Cantly has full faith in the Seahawks, and he is a former champion and main expert when it comes to the sport.

