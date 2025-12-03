Seahawks cut 12-year veteran from NFI list

The Seattle Seahawks are making a quiet move on the roster, but it results in the end of a run for one of their most experienced players.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are cutting defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins, who has been on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List all season long.

"The Seahawks released veteran DT Johnathan Hankins off the reserve/non-football injury list. He goes on waivers," Pelissero wrote.

Seahawks cut Johnathan Hankins, ending potential comeback chances

Hankins played in all 17 games for the Seahawks in the 2024 season, making eight starts. However, Hankins has been dealing with a back injury he suffered in the offseason, hurting his chances of playing this season.

On Nov. 19, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald announced that Hankins would not play for the 2025 season as he recovers from the injury. Now, his release gives him a chance at a fresh start.

Hankins began his career as a second-round pick with the New York Giants back in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons in the league in East Rutherford before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, where he received a three-year, $30 million contract.

However, Hankins struggled to perform for the Colts and he was cut after just one season with the team. He spent the next five years with the Raiders both in Oakland and Las Vegas before another year and some change with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2024, Hankins played with the Seahawks, where he had the chance to mentor rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, a first-round pick out of Texas.

There is a chance a contending team could give Hankins a shot to play this season if he passes a physical with whichever squad is interested, but it doesn't appear likely. However, that would be a valid reason for the Seahawks to give Hankins his release now.

In the meantime, the Seahawks are returning to the field in Week 14 when they take on Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears. | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

