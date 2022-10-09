Seahawks Big-Play TDs the Difference in Halftime Lead vs. Saints

Around this time last season, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in the middle of a two-game losing streak and a period of uncertainty as quarterback Russell Wilson sat due to injury.

Geno Smith was in his second game in Wilson's place, as the Seahawks fell 13-10 in a rain-filled slugfest.

But entering Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Seahawks already topped last year's point total by halftime, as they led the Saints 19-17.

Seattle got a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf made it seem like another big-time scoring day was in store, as his 50-yard touchdown on Seattle’s first drive of the game allowed for some early fireworks. It was Metcalf’s only catch through the first two quarters.

Seattle running back Rashaad Penny also picked up where he left off in Week 4, as he had a 32-yard run down the right sideline in the first quarter to help set up a 56-yard field goal from kicker Jason Myers, who converted. The kick tied the third-longest make of his career.

Saints backup quarterback and versatile wildcat runner Taysom Hill had five carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns in the half, the first of which tied the game after Myers’ field goal.

A wacky sequence near the end of the half saw Seattle punter Michael Dickson try to run for the first down on 4th and 9 from the Seahawks' own 21-yard line. He was tackled and fumbled, and the ball was recovered by none other than the versatile Hill.

This allowed Hill to then dart in for his second score of the half two plays later, as he almost single-handedly gave the Saints a 17-10 lead.

Another Myers field goal made it a 17-13 game, but then the attention was drawn to more Tariq Woolen magic.

Seattle’s rookie corner continued his impressive recent play with a fumble recovery. The turnover was forced by a fellow rookie, as cornerback Coby Bryant made the play.

Seattle then capitalized on the takeaway with flying colors right before the break.

Smith found receiver Tyler Lockett for a 35-yard score, as the game had completely turned on its head as the Seahawks marched to the locker room up 19-17 after Myers missed the extra point.

