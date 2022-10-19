Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll on Poona Ford vs. Cardinals: 'One of His Better Games Ever'

The Seattle Seahawks and a stout defensive effort haven't often been used in the same sentence dating back to last season.

But in a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, Seattle's defense looked like a completely different unit than the one that has allowed the third-most yards (410.8) and second-most points per game (27.2) this season.

And right at the center of it all -- literally -- was nose tackle Poona Ford, who was a catalyst for a Seahawks defense that sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray six times and didn't allow an offensive touchdown.

The play of the fifth-year defensive tackle was impossible to ignore, especially for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. He had no shortage of compliments Monday for Ford, who could continue to be a focal point of a defense that uses Sunday's win as a springboard toward more consistent play.

"He had a really good game, it was the best game of the season for sure and one of his better games ever," Carroll said. "So it was really fun to see that. Good results."

Against Arizona, Ford posted five total tackles, a sack, a team-high three tackles-for-loss, and a pass deflection in a true all-around effort.

The Cardinals allowed Murray to rush 10 times for 100 yards, including a 42-yarder on the first drive of the game. But this was the only highlight of what was an abysmal day for Arizona. Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, who got the start in place of the injured James Conner, found little running room and was held to just 65 total yards on 18 touches.

"He took advantage of the plan," Carroll said of Ford. "Some things that were adjusted he took advantage of it and really was active."

But the challenges only get tougher from here. The Seahawks will travel to SoFi Stadium on Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and dynamic running back Austin Ekeler, who is one of the most dangerous backfield threats in the league.

If Ford and the Seahawks can put together repeat performances, they'll on the path toward creating an opportunity for an even "best game of the season" in the coming weeks.

