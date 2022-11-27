The Seattle Seahawks trail the Las Vegas Raiders 24-20 at the half at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The game has been a display of big plays paired with mistakes from both teams.

On Sunday, the Seahawks got off to a fast start, scoring on their first possession of the game which was the result of a Quandre Diggs interception on Las Vegas' first play from scrimmage. Granted a short field due to the turnover, it took Geno Smith and the Seattle offense just two plays to go 12 yards for a Kenneth Walker III touchdown run.

The Raiders equaled the game with a touchdown drive on their next possession, going 75 yards in 11 plays for a Derek Carr 18-yard pass to running back Ameer Abdullah.

Seattle added a field goal in the first quarter after another Carr interception to Diggs, his second of the game.

The Seahawks got three more in the second quarter on another Myers field goal that pushed the Seattle lead to 13-7 with 13:34 left in the half. But Las Vegas answered that with a Carr touchdown pass to wideout Mack Hollins that gave the Raiders a 14-13 lead.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith then made his first mistake of the game with an interception to Denzel Perryman that gave the Raiders a short field. On the next play, running back Josh Jacobs ran 30 yards for a touchdown that pushed the Raiders' lead to 21-13 with 8:29 in the half.

Seattle answered with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, culminated by a 35-yard touchdown pass from Smith to receiver Tyler Lockett to get the Seahawks to within one point at 21-20 with just 5:21 left in the half.

The Raiders extended the next drive to the end of the half, but not before extending their lead to 24-20 on a 36-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson with ten seconds left.

