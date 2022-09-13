Skip to main content
Geno Smith Cooking, Jamal Adams Injured as Seahawks Lead Broncos 17-13 at Half

© Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY

A strong first half for Smith helps give the Seahawks the halftime lead.

With the Seattle Seahawks welcoming the Denver Broncos to Lumen Field to open their season, it marked the return of quarterback Russell Wilson to his former stomping grounds. 

Part of the discourse surrounding the lead up to the game was the discussion on whether or not Seahawks' fans would boo Wilson, and from there whether they should boo him. That question was answered fairly quickly, as Wilson was indeed met with a chorus of boos once he took the field

Early in the half, it was all Seahawks. They received the opening kick and quarterback Geno Smith went to work. On the Seahawks' opening drive, Smith methodically drove Seattle down the field, completing all 4 passes for 71 yards, capped off by a 38-yard touchdown strike to tight end Will Dissly to give Seattle a 7-0 lead.

Wilson and the Broncos answered with a methodical drive of their own, going 77 yards on nine plays. However, the Seahawks defense kept the Broncos out of the end zone on their first possession, with Brandon McManus drilling a 30-yard field goal to cut the Seattle lead to 7-3. 

From there it became a defensive battle for the rest of the first quarter, as the Seahawks turned the ball over on downs followed by a Denver punt. 

To open the second quarter, the Seahawks' drive appeared to be rolling to another touchdown, but a holding penalty stalled the drive once they reached the red zone. Instead of a touchdown, the Seahawks settled for a 30-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead.

Denver scored a touchdown on the following possession, capped by a 67-yard scoring reception from Wilson to receiver Jerry Jeudy. Smith, of course, had an answer as he connected with tight end Colby Parkinson for a 25-yard touchdown, giving Seattle a 17-10 lead.

Wilson led the Broncos down the field in response, getting them into field goal range for a 40-yard McManus field goal to cut the Seattle lead to 17-13 heading into halftime.

The first half was surgical for Geno Smith, who completed his first 13 pass attempts and didn't register an incompletion until 4:15 was left in the second quarter. He finished the half completing 17-of-18 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. 

A potential area of concern for the Seahawks, though, is the departure of safety Jamal Adams. Adams suffered a knee injury and is doubtful to return in the second half, which would be a big blow for the Seahawks defense. 

Seattle will start the second half on defense.  

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Seattle Seahawks
Jamal Adams
