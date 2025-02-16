NFL analyst sees Seahawks’ offensive line with plenty of needs
It’s no secret that Mike Macdonald’s team has some work to do when it comes to fortifying its offensive line. Via Pro Football Focus, only the New England Patriots were worse in this department than the Seattle Seahawks. The ground game ranked 28th in the NFL, and quarterback Geno Smith absorbed 50 of the 54 sacks allowed by the club.
There’s a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, late of the Saints, and he brought offensive line coach John Benton to the Pacific Northwest.
Hardly a surprise, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic not only points out that the Seahawks’ front is the team’s biggest need, he brings a reminder of just how much effort went into trying to upgrade this unit a year ago.
“Last offseason, the Seahawks drafted three offensive linemen and signed five in free agency, yet they’re still in search of reliable starters along the interior. They have good tackles in Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, but last year featured an in-season rotation at right guard.
“Veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson is entering free agency and didn’t provide anything that would make re-signing him a priority. Second-year center Olu Oluwatimi had a decent finish to the season after Connor Williams’ sudden retirement, but the Seahawks could use an upgrade at that position as well.”
As for those three drafted blockers, guards Christian Haynes (3-Connecticut) and Sataoa Laumea (6-Utah), and tackle Michael Jerrell (6c-Findlay). Haynes played in 16 games without a start, and saw his most action in a Week 11 tilt with the Cardinals. Laumea started the team’s final six games at right guard, while Jerrell opened at right tackle for three games.
The question here is whether general manager John Schneider will invest the 18th overall pick in April’s draft on this unit, or go the free-agency path? What will be interesting to watch what Benton is able to do, especially when it comes to the aforementioned three members of the 2024 draft class.
