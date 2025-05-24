NFL free agency: Seahawks linked to former Bills star wide receiver
You can make a fair argument that the Seattle Seahawks don't currently have a wide receiver on their roster that's as good as DK Metcalf, who they shipped off to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft pick. However, you can't blame them for being idle since, because they have added several very capable pass-catchers since - including veteran receier Cooper Kupp and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo, who might even get some snaps at Metcalf's former "X" spot.
Overall, Sam Darnold's corps of weapons looks better on paper than the one Geno Smith had to work with last season. And yet there seems to be an expectation that the Seahawks aren't done here, yet. According to Bleacher Report, the one move Seattle should make right now is signing former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis.
B/R on Seahawks-Gabe Davis
"The Seahawks have enough room to add another big-play wideout to the offense... Davis has been inconsistent and couldn't find his groove in the Jacksonville Jaguars' aerial attack last season. Yet he would be a solid No. 3 option in the Seahawks' passing attack and primary big-play target if Valdes-Scantling isn't able to carry over his momentum from the previous season in Klint Kubiak's system."
Davis was originally a fouth-round pick by Buffalo in the 2020 NFL draft. He got off to a great start as a pro, posting 599 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. Davis continued producing similar numbers for another three seasons.
That opened the door for Davis to cash in as a free agent with the Jaguars, initially signing a three-year, $39 million deal. However, Davis regressed in Jacksonville's dysfunctional offense and he only wound up totaling 20 catches, 239 yards and two touchdowns last year, leading to his release.
Davis is a capable receiver and worth consideration, but from where we're sitting Seattle has much bigger holes on offense than wide receiver depth - especially at center and right guard. More depth at cornerback should also be a higher priority than adding another receiver right now.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald adamant over one specific change to Seahawks defense
CBS analyst nails the key difference between Sam Darnold, Geno Smith
Seahawks rookie tells Kay Adams about Klint Kubiak’s bold vision for him
Proposed Seahawks RB move among biggest potential backfield changes