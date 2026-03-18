Critics Should Stop Overreacting to Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed Signing

Much like it is with every Super Bowl champion, the Seattle Seahawks faced some tough free agency departures. The Seahawks lost some key talent on both sides of the ball, but they made a statement by returning several stars and role players. Among them is wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, who was acquired by the Seahawks in a midseason trade. The Seahawks re-signed Shaheed to a three-year, $51 million deal, which might be steep for some, but not to the team.

Is Shaheed's Deal an Overpay?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was clear that the Seahawks needed another offensive playmaker back after the loss of running back Kenneth Walker III to free agency. On the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering, the Seahawks and Shaheed agreed on the deal to re-sign with the team. Shaheed is on average to get an annual salary of $17 million from the Seahawks.

He would be tied for the ,26th highest annual earnings among wide receivers in the league along with New England Patriots’ Romeo Doubs. Currently, Shaheed is the fourth -highest paid annually on the Seahawks and he is now the highest-paid receiver on the team.

It is a lot of money to pay a wide receiver who only accounted for 188 yards on 15 receptions in nine regular-season games for Seattle this past season. It comes after the Seahawks traded a fourth-and-fifth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints. All three of the touchdowns for the Seahawks’ regular-season and playoff games came on special teams.

Shahead’s New Contract is an Overreaction

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) high fives fans during Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It isn’t great to hear that Walker wasn’t retained because he was deemed too expensive to keep, and then players like Shaheed get more annually. While Walker was the Super Bowl MVP and was the Seahawks’ season surge, there were players who provided a similar amount of impact in a dynamic way. Shaheed might be the example. While he wasn’t making plays after plays as a receiver, Shaheed was clutch when he needed to be in the passing, running, and return game.

Shaheed created the spark for the Seahawks in Week 16 with a 38-37 overtime win by taking a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown. He also took the opening kickoff in the Divisional Round game versus the San Francisco 49ers for a 95-yard touchdown.

Shaheed became one of the most pivotal players for Seattle in just a few weeks since he was thrown into the top receiver rotation with no chemistry developed with quarterback Sam Darnold. Now that Shaheed will get a full offseason with Darnold and train to be the number two receiver, he will show that he deserves the money coming his way.

The Seahawks are taking a chance on Shaheed by a reliable and consistent threat as a pass-catcher like he was with the New Orleans Saints before being traded. The Seahawks, however, do know the impact he already to the team as an extra offensive weapon and one of the most dangerous returners in the league.

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